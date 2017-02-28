Nearly Half of US Democrats Oppose Party's 'Scorched Earth' Rejection of Trump

Register
    Almost half of US Democrats are not in favor of the party's campaign of stiff opposition to President Trump, a poll has found.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — About half of US Democrats are conflicted over party officials’ campaign of opposition against US President Donald Trump, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Tuesday.

    "Democrats are conflicted about their party’s scorched earth policy," a press release accompanying the poll stated.

    Forty-five percent of respondents said the Democratic Party would benefit from a measure of bipartisan cooperation, while a nearly equal 44 percent said Democrats and the United States would benefit if party leaders continue opposing the president.

    US President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida US February 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Majority of Americans Worried Trump Could Plunge US Into Major War - Poll
    According to the poll, 63 percent of all likely voters, including Republicans, Democrats and independents, believe the nation would be better served if Democratic leaders attempted to work with Trump, while 29 percent favor blanket opposition.

    Since he took office on January 20, Trump has accused Democrats in the US Congress of delaying confirmation votes on his nominees to the Cabinet and other senior positions.

