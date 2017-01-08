Register
16:59 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Pearls

    Gem of the Persian Gulf: How Pearl Hunting May Make an Economic Comeback

    © AFP 2016/ NOAH SEELAM
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 5611

    The Arabian Peninsula, now renowned for its oil and gas reserves, was not so long ago famous for its natural pearls. The precious gems found in the waters of the Persian Gulf were exported throughout the world and brought in a great source of revenue for both the rich and poor of the region.

    There was a time when up to 95% of the state treasury in the Arabian Peninsula was generated not by hydrocarbons, but by pearls. Prior to the widespread exploration of oil fields in the Arabian Peninsula back in the 60s the region was busy hunting pearls.

    In the 19th and early 20th century the vast majority of the male population of the cities on the coast of the Persian Gulf was engaged in finding and selling pearls.

    The oyster Pinctada Radiata inhabiting the Gulf waters produces various types of unique and beautiful pearls with unusual colors and shades: white, pink, cream, green, gold, blue, gray and even black.

    Oysters
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Oysters

    The chemical composition of the water and its temperature creates an ideal habitat for the oyster. For a long time Arabs hunted high quality pearls in these waters which were then supplied to Europe and North America. The Persian Gulf was actually called the Gulf of Pearls back in the day.

    Abundance of natural pearls

    From May to August the pearl hunters spent months at sea in small wooden boats looking for the precious gems. When they returned back to the shores, whole towns used to come out greeting them with festive songs.

    Pearl hunting boats in Doha, Qatar
    © Sputnik/ Yulia Troitskaya
    Pearl hunting boats in Doha, Qatar

    In later years, the Persian Gulf was flooded with boats and ships of all shapes and sizes, all hunting for pearls.

    According to British researchers, there were more than two thousand ships sent for pearls to the Persian Gulf. There were over 900 ships from Bahrain, more than 300 from Dubai, 400 from Abu Dhabi about 350 from Doha.

    Nevertheless, during the 1930’s the pursuit of natural pearls on the coast of the Persian Gulf started to decline. The ships started to lessen in their numbers.

    One reason for that decline was the invention of technology which allowed cultivating artificial pearls. The technology was created in Japan and it allowed for creating such large quantities of pearls at such a low price that even the Arabian monarchy itself, began to open farms where artificial pearls were cultivated.

    Following the decline of the pearl industry in the Gulf region, there was a sharp drop in the population in the cities due to the outflow of workers who left in search of new places of employment.

    In the 1960’s when the oil boom took place in the Gulf, the traditional pearling in the coastal waters of the Persian Gulf, completely receded into the past. As the residents themselves said, “diving for pearls stopped when oil was discovered.”

    Old traditions never die

    However, Arabian monarchies value their history and traditions. An annual competition for pearl divers called Sinyar, which is held in Qatar in May, attracts many fans from the Gulf countries to try their hand in this difficult craft exactly the same way as their ancestors did.

    Earlier, the skill passed from father to son, but now becoming a pearl hunter is possible for anyone who wants to.

    Pearl hunting boats in Doha, Qatar
    © Sputnik/ Yulia Troitskaya
    Pearl hunting boats in Doha, Qatar

    The participants of the competition have to catch the oysters the traditional way: sailing in small boats and jumping in water with nothing but a nose clip to hold their breath for some two minutes at a time.

    The person who fills his basket with the most oysters in a set time is the winner. The winner of the competition gets a prize of more than 100 thousand dollars, but the person who receives it has to demonstrate his skill not just in catching the mussels but also in handling them gently.

    The contestants will not know whether any of the oysters they catch actually contain pearls because according to the competition rules, they cannot open them but must release the oysters back into the sea after filling their baskets.

    One permanent member of the competition Abdullah Bilal said they go out to the sea on a traditional wooden boat in the hot season to swim to the bottom with the help of primitive shell equipment not because of the prize money but in order to “preserve the vanished tradition and bring it back to life.”

    Another former and future competitor Jihad al-Jiyadi said that he believes that the contest is a reminder of the importance of the sea for Qatar. “The majority of Qataris were born near the sea, and it is part of their life,” he said.

    The government of Arabian monarchies, particularly the UAE and Bahrain, are thinking about what their source of income will be when the oil fields and reserves run out.

    Given that more than a hundred years ago in 1913 Bahrain made a profit of about nine million US dollars during just one pearl hunting season it is possible that one day the Arabian monarchy will once again go back to extracting valuable pearls from the depths of its seas.

    Related:

    Saudi King Leaves for Persian Gulf States Tour
    'Abnormal' Ties: France Seduced by Wealth of Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf States
    Hyperloop Project to Cost Dubai Port 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars'
    US Approves $75Mln Weapons Sale to United Arab Emirates
    Tags:
    tradition, society, artificial, population decline, trade, hunting, gems, pearls, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Arabian Gulf
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok