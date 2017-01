© AFP 2016/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Privatization of Petrobras Assets 'Will Drive Up Unemployment in Brazil'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The federal statistics, unveiled at a press conference in Nuremberg, showed that 2,691,000 million were out of work last year, down by 104,000.

The number of underemployed Germans, including those temporarily unable to work and participants of federal unemployment programs, dropped by 50,000 to 3,581,000 last year from 2015.

The federal statistics agency, Destatis, estimated that the employment rate last November increased by 0.7 percent from the year before, rising by 305,000 to 43,763,000 million.