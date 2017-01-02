Register
04:25 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Undated file photo of the doomed liner the S.S. Titanic. Salvage operators hope to raise a large chunk of the British liner, which sunk on it's maiden voyage 84 years ago, when it struck an iceberg in the north Atlantic. More than 1500 people died in the icy waters of the Atlantic when Titanic sank.

    New Documentary Provides Evidence Corporate Greed, Not Act of God, Sunk Titanic

    © AP Photo/
    Society
    Get short URL
    289791

    It was fire, not ice: In a new documentary, an expert provides evidence that a fire weakened Titanic's hull before an iceberg dealt the fatal blow.

    The standard tale holds that the massive, "unsinkable" luxury cruiser foundered when an iceberg ripped through its hull, leaving more than 1,500 of its passengers to die in freezing waters only days into its April 1912 maiden voyage. 

    Sinking Titanic
    YouTube
    Full Size Titanic Replica to Become Centerpiece of New Chinese Resort

    That's almost right, says journalist Senan Molony. But instead of being a tale of hubris, Titanic and her passengers were victims of criminal negligence. 

    In fact, he contends, before the ship even left the Belfast shipyard where it was made, a massive fire the weakened the great ship — exactly in the area the iceberg would puncture.

    "The official Titanic inquiry branded [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn't a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It's a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence," Molony explains, according to the UK Telegraph.

    Molony, who has been studying the Titanic for 30 years, examined rarely seen photographs taken by Titanic's chief electrical engineer before it left the shipyard to identify black marks left by the fire on the front right-hand side of the ship's hull.

    The photos came to light in a recent private auction, The Sun reports. They show 30-foot long black streaks — just where the iceberg would later strike.

    "We appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast," Molony said.

    He notes that there is a "myth" of a 300-foot gash opened up by the iceberg in Titanic's side, "but when the wreckage was examined, people were perplexed because they couldn't find anything like it."

    The fire, which is known about but little discussed, began when hundreds of tons of coal "self-heated" enough to burst into flame in a huge fuel storage area adjacent to one of the ship's boiler rooms. According to the Telegraph, a dozen men were brought in to combat the flames, but they raged for days or even weeks, reaching temperatures perhaps as high as 1,000 C.

    "Nobody has investigated these marks before," Molony said. "It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75%."

    Composer James Horner
    © AP Photo/ Eric Charbonneau
    Oscar-Winning Composer of Titanic Score James Horner Dies in Plane Crash

    He also says ship officers were told by the president of the company that built Titanic not to mention the fire to any of its 2,500 passengers.

    Indeed, the ship was even reversed into its berth in Southampton, a very unusual move, to hide the burned side from passengers, Molony says.

    The fire was briefly addressed at the inquiry on the sinking, the expert says, but it was played down.

    "She should never have been put to sea but the Titanic had already been delayed a couple of times and was committed to leaving on April 10."

    Another Titanic expert and author of several books on the subject thinks Molony may be on to something.

    Richard De Kerbrech told the Sunday Times, "We know for certain there was a fire on the ship. Initially I gave it little credence but, looking at [Molony's] meticulous research, I was surprised by the extent of it. The chairman and designer were aboard so there were a lot of things that were kept quiet."

    Lady Lucy Duff-Gordon (1863-1935) English fashion designer developed an international business in London, Paris, New York, and Chicago, designing for stage and screen, as well as the wealthy. Ca. 191
    © East News/ Everett Collection
    Bitter Titanic Survivor Letter Auctioned for $11,875

    The fire may also be one of the reasons Titanic was moving at such speed.

    "The way to deal with the fire [in the bunker] would have been to dig out the coal, and put it in the only other possible place, the furnace, which meant the ship was going at a much higher speed."

    Molony presented his new evidence in the documentary "Titanic: The New Evidence" on the BBC's Channel Four New Year's Day.

    Related:

    Loose Lips Sink Ships: Boris Johnson Says Brexit Will be 'Titanic Success'
    Merkel Branded 'Pianist on Board the Titanic' as Her Authority Sinks
    One Hundred Years Later: The Route that the Titanic Failed to Complete
    Balmoral Liner Follows Titanic Route
    Tags:
    negligence, corporate greed, iceberg, fire, hull, Titanic, Titanic, Senan Molony, United Kingdom, Belfast
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      corp
      A fire that raged for days? I'm surprised we didn't have a symmetrical collapse at free fall speed!! Must have had some special steel back in those days compared to WTC steel beams.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok