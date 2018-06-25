Sweden Striker Berg to Avoid Ban for Skipping Doping Test at World Cup - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden striker Marcus Berg will not be punished by FIFA despite skipping a doping test after his side's 2-1 loss to Germany in their second Group F match at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, the Swedish website Fotbollskanalen.se reported Monday.

According to the media, Berg was randomly chosen by a FIFA doping officer for a test after the match but did not turn up as he went to give TV interviews instead.

READ MORE: Swedish Footballer Receives Death Threats, Racist Slurs Over Loss to Germany

However, the player will not be banned by FIFA for flouting the rules and delaying his test and could play in his side's match against Group F leaders Mexico on Wednesday.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be held at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.