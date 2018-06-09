Local Authorities Remind Sochi Guests About Border Rules Ahead of World Cup

To visit these areas, Sochi guests will be required to have an identification document and official pass allowing access to the border zone. This document can be applied for and received in up to 30 days.
READ MORE: International Security Service Center Opens in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup
"If sufficient documentation is not provided, [Russian] visitors will be fined up to 1,000 rubles [$16], and foreign guests will be subject to deportation from the Russian Federation," customs officials said.
Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)