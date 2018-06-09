Local Authorities Remind Sochi Guests About Border Rules Ahead of World Cup

SOCHI, June 9 (Sputnik) - Foreigners visiting Sochi for the 2018 FIFA World Cup games will not be allowed to visit areas close to the Abkhazia-Russia border without the necessary documentation, local customs officials told Sputnik on Saturday.

To visit these areas, Sochi guests will be required to have an identification document and official pass allowing access to the border zone. This document can be applied for and received in up to 30 days.

"If sufficient documentation is not provided, [Russian] visitors will be fined up to 1,000 rubles [$16], and foreign guests will be subject to deportation from the Russian Federation," customs officials said.

Sochi, located along the Black Sea coast, will host four matches of the FIFA World Cup group stage, a round-of-16 game and a quarter-final match. The first match in Sochi will be between Spain and Portugal on June 15.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.