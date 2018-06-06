International Security Service Center Opens in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A center for cooperation between international security services has opened in Russia ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup, First Deputy Head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department for security of major international and mass sports events Anton Gusev said on Wednesday.

"We have established a center for international cooperation that has already started working. As of today, a total of 105 representatives of 48 special services and law enforcement agencies from 30 countries have confirmed their participation," Gusev said during a press conference on the World Cup security.

According to the official, cooperation between special services of different countries is a standard practice.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities — Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.