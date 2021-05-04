Sixty More Starlink Satellites Launched on Falcon 9 Booster Rocket - SpaceX

The mission was successfully launched on schedule at 3:01 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. It raised the number of Starlink constellation satellites successfully flown into earth orbit over the past two months since March 1 to 420.
SpaceX said the satellites were carried on a reused Falcon 9 booster rocket that had previously launched eight successful payloads. It was also the company's 115th successful launch of a Falcon 9 reusable booster.
Starlink consumer hardware is used to transmit and receive signals from the satellite constellation for broadband service. The company has received “over half a million” pre-order reservations for its service to date, including advance deposits on its hardware, SpaceX announced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)