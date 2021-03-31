Register
13:27 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She's 'Ready to Die' on Mars

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107238/21/1072382172_0:293:5321:3287_1200x675_80_0_0_94e31fee9d351e687237a323e3802780.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103311082498631-elon-musks-girlfriend-grimes-says-shes-ready-to-die-on-mars/

    The 33-year-old previously voiced plans to head to Mars when she approaches retirement age, claiming she will accomplish this whatever it takes, even if it requires her to work "manually until death".

    Tech mogul Elon Musk's girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, appears to share his burning passion for the Red Planet, going as far as announcing she is prepared to die somewhere in its wilderness.

    The 33-year-old dream pop musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, has taken to Instagram posting her daring fantasies (at least to date):

    "Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet Starbase Tx".

    Alongside the strong caption, the musician, who shares a 10-month-old baby with Musk intriguingly named X Æ A-12, posted an industrial-styled photo of herself standing at the foot of two dark cranes, wearing floral leggings, high black boots, and a medium-length red checked skirt with a number of ventholes.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

    Grimes had previously revealed plans to travel to Mars, a planet notorious for its red dust storms, when she becomes 50, and even if it involves "manual labour until death", according to the Daily Mail.

    This approach is largely in tune with her partner's distinctly stated ambitions, as he has zeroed in on his SpaceX projects, meant to take humans to the Moon and then to Mars, with the latter largely overshadowing his initial ventures involving his first brainchild, the electric car company Tesla.

    Despite the renewed focus, SpaceX has been going through highs and lows on its path to be the first private company to significantly contribute to space exploration.

    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
    Elon Musk Says 'You Can Now Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin'

    On Tuesday, the company lamented a failed landing of its prototype Mars rocket Starship, which fell part upon entering thick fog right before landing in Texas. Sky News referred to it as "the fourth full-scale stainless steel model to launch since December to an altitude of more than six miles".

    "At least the crater is in the right place!", Musk tweeted referring to the launch, despite expectedly being disappointed with the outcome, and later announcing his intention to inject $30 million into the local community to open new schools and infrastructure in the area to more effectively attract promising engineers and other potential employees to his space transportation services company.

    SpaceX was set up in 2002 with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to eventually enable and facilitate the colonisation of Mars.

    Related:

    Project of Sustainable City on Mars Unveiled by Architecture Firm
    Research Reveals Conditions When Mars’ Water Pours Out Into Space
    Broadcasting From Mars
    Tags:
    Elon Musk, exploration, space, SpaceX
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse