Register
21:10 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman lying down

    Bigger Hips in Women May Be Due to Human Ancestors Laying Eggs, Study Claims

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106896/91/1068969174_0:232:1920:1312_1200x675_80_0_0_27ca905c4430d5f677018f86f84e54f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103251082451735-bigger-hips-in-women-may-be-due-to-human-ancestors-laying-eggs-study-claims/

    For years, scientists believed that the reason that women had wider hips than men was for the need to allow for the delivery of babies, whose heads are the widest part of their bodies at birth.

    Evolution granted women wider hips compared to men due to the possibility of our primitive ancestors laying eggs to give birth, according to Barbara Fischer, who led new research from the University of Vienna.

    Despite the longstanding belief that the width of female pelvic bones stemmed from the need to ease childbirth, the group of researchers led by Fischer suggests that "the pattern of sex differences in the human pelvis is probably much older than previously thought."

    Having compared the human pelvis to that of our animal "relatives", chimpanzees, the researchers discovered that the pattern of sex differences is the same, even though chimpanzees give birth much more easily than humans.

    "We analyzed 3D data of pelves for these two species and found that they show the same pattern of sex differences, despite large overall species differences," Fischer says.

    According to her, the similarity suggests that the pattern of sex differences was already present in a common human-like ancestor that the two species share. Fischer went on to suggest that even the way of childbirth might have been different for these ancestors.

    "The female pelvis is indeed possibly wider because an evolutionary ancestor of ours laid large eggs", she told The Daily Mail. "In our paper, we show that the evolutionary pattern of a sexually dimorphic pelvis [differing between the sexes] has not been developed by modern humans but is inherited from our ancestors and it might indeed stem from early mammals or amniotes [other animals such as birds and reptiles], who laid large eggs or gave birth to large foetuses."

    The evolutionary mechanisms that allowed the widening of hips might have been left in the human code and therefore "did not need to evolve anew", according to the ideas put forth by the research team.

    The only egg-laying mammals alive on the earth today are platypuses and spiny anteaters, also known as echidnas.

    Related:

    Men Steer World to Apocalypse, Women Can Stop It – Study
    New Study Explains Why Some Women Opt for Sexy and Revealing Outfits
    Men – Not Women – Discriminated Against When Looking for a Job, Swedish Study Finds
    Tags:
    eggs, gender, women, science
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse