Register
23:08 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file photo taken on July 20, 2020, shows a screen broadcasting the launch of the Hope Mars probe at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai.

    UAE's 'Hope' Probe to Become First Arab Space Mission to Attempt Mars Entry - Report

    © AFP 2020 / GIUSEPPE CACACE
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082011265_0:13:3072:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_11f2d12cf98b124c97a10a8e47922701.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102071082010565-uaes-hope-probe-to-become-first-arab-space-mission-to-attempt-mars-entry---report/

    The US and China launched missions shortly after the UAE's launch in July last year, taking advantage of the time when Earth and Mars are closest. "Hope," or "Al-Amal" in Arabic, will orbit the planet for at least one Martian year, 687 days.

    The UAE's "Hope" probe, the first Arab space launch in history, is scheduled to enter Mars' orbit on Tuesday, making it the first of three spacecraft to arrive this month on the Red Planet following last year's launch spree, The Times of Israel reported Sunday.

    The United Arab Emirates will become the fifth nation ever to reach Mars, if successful. The venture is scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE's unification. The China mission is due to become the sixth the next day.

    Landmarks around the country have been lit up in red at night, social media pages are adorned with the hashtag #ArabstoMars, and Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, will be the focus of a celebratory display on the day of the mission launch.

    The UAE's probe is not a ground mission, while China's Tianwen-1 and the US Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will both land on the surface of the Red Planet. Previously, Mars has only been successfully entered by the US, India, the former Soviet Union and the European Space Agency.

    According to Emirati officials, the Hope mission now faces its "most critical and complex" maneuver after launching from Japan last year, with approximately a 50-50 chance of entering the orbit of Mars successfully.

    To be caught by Martian gravity, the spacecraft must slow down dramatically, spinning and firing all six of its Delta-V thrusters for about 27 minutes to reduce its cruising speed to about 18,000 kph from 121,000 kilometers (about 75,000 miles) per hour. The operation, dubbed "The Dark Half Hour", consuming half of its fuel, will start at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday, and it will take 11 minutes for the progress signal to reach ground control.

    ​Omran Sharaf, the project manager of the UAE mission, said it was a "huge honor" to be the first of this year's missions to reach Mars, according to the report.

    “It is humbling to be in such auspicious and skilled company as we all embark on our missions,” he said. “It was never a race for us. We approach space as a collaborative and inclusive effort.”

    Although the Hope probe is designed to provide a detailed picture of the weather patterns of the Earth, it is also considered a step towards the goal of establishing a human settlement on the Red Planet within 100 years.

    In September 2021, Hope is expected to start transmitting data back to Earth, using three analytical methods to track the Martian atmosphere, with data available for scientific analysis around the world.

    The UAE also wants the project to serve as a source of inspiration for Arab youth, while apparently cementing its role as a key player in the region.

    International Trio to Hit Mars

    As for other missions scheduled to follow the Arab one, the first image of Mars made during flight, a black-and-white photo showing geological features like the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a large stretch of canyons on the Martian floor, has already been sent back by China's Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven."

    China's mission, which weighs about 4.5 tonnes, contains a Mars orbiter, a lander and a solar-powered rover that will study the soil and atmosphere of the planet, take images, chart maps and search for signs of the previous existence of life for three months.

    In May, China is planning to land a 240-kilogram rover in Utopia, a massive Martian impact basin. Its orbiter is designed to last a Martian year.

    This is not the first time China has tried to reach Mars. The previous launch failed in a 2011 mission with Russia.

    This image provided by NASA, assembled from a series of January 2018 photos made by the Mars Curiosity rover, shows an uphill view of Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been climbing.
    © AP Photo / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Life on Mars Could Be Hiding Just Below Surface, Study Says
    On February 18, NASA's Perseverance is scheduled to touch down on the Red Planet. It will become the fifth rover to complete the journey since 1997, with all of the missions having been American. It is on an astrobiology mission to search for evidence of ancient microbial life and, for the first time, will attempt to fly a 1.8 kilogram helicopter drone on Mars.

    The rover, able to maneuver 200 meters (650 feet) per day autonomously, can gather rock samples that could provide crucial clues as to whether Mars has ever sustained life.

    It weighs a tonne, has 19 cameras and two microphones, which scientists hope would be the first to capture sound on Mars. The mission is set to last for a minimum of two years.

    Related:

    'Great Adventure If You Don’t Die': Elon Musk Says Humans 'Most Likely' Will Land on Mars in 6 Years
    Alien Life on Mars Could Help Humans in Space Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
    Mars' Tipsy ‘Wiggle and Wobble’ Causes Its Poles to Stray from Planet’s Axis, Claims Study
    Sorry, NASA and Elon… Dinosaurs Were First Living Beings to Visit Moon and Mars, Claims Book
    Tags:
    Mars Rover, Mars probe, Mars, space, UAE Space Agency, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse