Register
19:13 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Children eye a model of an alien on display inside the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, N.M., Monday, June 9, 1997

    US Army Officer’s Journal May Shed Light on 'Roswell UFO Crash', Ex-CIA Operative Tells Media

    © AP Photo / ERIC DRAPER
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/24/1078612483_0:468:1980:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_7550cd28dbaeb028474ab3e81566a117.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102071082009987-us-army-officers-journal-may-shed-light-on-roswell-ufo-crash-ex-cia-operative-tells-media/

    The journal in question may also reportedly contain some sort of hidden messages as its author, a trained army intelligence officer, apparently had the skills necessary to write in code.

    A former CIA operative named Ben Smith has opened up about a particular item which may shed light on probably one of the most famous conspiracy theories out there, the alleged UFO crash near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947, The Sun reports.

    According to the newspaper, Smith, who has been "working with geologists, handwriting experts, code-crackers and ufologists" for a new documentary called "Roswell: The First Witness", spoke about a journal penned by a US Army officer who was first on the scene of the alleged crash.

    "I had heard rumours about this journal and I wanted to be part of this investigation... it sounded exciting", he said. "The diary could mean everything. If you are a historian this is a primary document you want to study. If you are a former intelligence officer, like myself, this is a firsthand account of potentially what happened written by the man himself."

    The journal in question was reportedly written by Major Jesse A. Marcel, a former intelligence officer who was stationed at the Roswell Army Air Field at the time of the incident, and who was sent to investigate the debris whose discovery was reported by a local rancher.

    But while the US military later announced that what they’d discovered in the desert was merely a weather balloon, rather than some kind of "flying disc", in the 1970s Marcel claimed that "photos with him and the debris was staged for the press as part of an elaborate plan to dupe the press and the public", as the newspaper put it, and that the real debris was allegedly whisked away by the US Army.

    UFO
    © CC0
    'Hollywood Had It Right' All Along – UFO 'Straight Out of a Movie' Seen Near LA

    The officer also allegedly told his family that what he discovered at the site was "not made by human hands", and that he was pressured by the US government to deny seeing evidence of a UFO.

    "We know it was in a collection of very few documents he passed onto his children. Not much else made it into the hands of his family so what is it that is so special about this journal?" Smith mused. "When you pop it open and you look at it raises some immediate questions about its value (to the investigation)."

    He also suggested that the document "has lots of room for code or hidden message or some kind of memory jogging device", as Marcel, an army intelligence officer, likely had the skills needed to write in code.

    "In talking to the codebreakers the potential kinds of codes certainly seem something he could do...it's basic in its mathematics but kind of effective," Smith noted.
    Tags:
    evidence, document, crash, UFO, Roswell, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse