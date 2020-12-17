Register
17 December 2020
    Letterings that form the name of Chinese smartphone and telecoms equipment maker Huawei are seen during Huawei Connect in Shanghai, China, Sept. 23, 2020

    Huawei's HarmonyOS Extends to All Devices in 2021 in Bid for Tech Self-Sufficiency Amid US Trade War

    Users can install the new software on all smartphones, tablets and wearables next year as the Shenzhen-based firm pushes the OS due to restrictions from Washington, Chinese media reported.

    Huawei Technologies plans to roll out its HarmonyOS operating system to all products, China Daily reported on Thursday.

    Over 100,000 software developers have joined efforts in building HarmonyOS development projects, with hardware partners rising from five to 10, Yang Haisong, vice-president of software at the company's consumer business group said in the report.

    Huawei David Wang
    Huawei Technologies
    Huawei Exec Warns Telcoms of 'Complacency', Urges 5.5G to Evolve Amid US Anti-China Telco Pact Push
    The statement comes amid Huawei beta version release of HarmonyOS 2.0 for smartphone app developers on Wednesday, which aims to displace Google's Android OS on the Chinese firm's products.

    Developers have been encouraged to build apps for smartphones using HarmonyOS to facilitate the rollout of the software next year, the report added.

    According to Wang Chenglu, president of software at Huawei's consumer business group, appliance makers such as Midea, Robam and Joyoung have launched ovens and smoke exhaust fans, among others, with HarmonyOS, the report said.

    Huawei plans to install the software on over 100m devices from roughly 40 major brands, she added.

    A timeline from Huawei Central revealed that the Chinese tech giant plans to build a tablet and smartwatch with the Huawei P50 series running on HarmonyOS in 2021.

    Huawei's Move to Self-Sufficiency Amid US Trade War on China

    Huawei Ryan Ding
    YouTube/ Huawei
    Tech Nationalism to Worsen Global Recovery, 5G Rollout, Execs Say at Huawei TrustInTech Summit 2020
    The news comes after the Trump administration's blacklisted Huawei along with ZTE, SMIC and dozens of Chinese tech firms in recent months, with Washington citing national security concerns amid its contentious trade war with Beijing.

    But both Huawei and Beijing pledged to build tech self-sufficiency to counter the measures, with the former investing massive  amounts into research and development and the latter funding tech initiatives via a $1.4tn plan unveiled in October.

    "The US government's bans leave Huawei no choice but to accelerate research and development to build an open tech ecosystem of its own, from hardware to software for smartphones. It is a tough journey but Huawei must go through it to survive and thrive," Charlie Dai, principal analyst for research firm Forrester said as quoted by China Daily.

    The world's largest IT equipment provider plans to launch HarmonyOS in five stages, namely with devices using the firm's Kirin 9000 system-on-a-chip (SoC) and Kirin 990 5G processors, reports revealed in October.

    Huawei also announced a 'Go Global Ecological Alliance' in September aimed at boosting the HarmonyOS ecosystem, with 12 Chinese tech firms joining the alliance, it was announced at the Huawei Developers Conference 2020 at the time.

