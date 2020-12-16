Register
12:06 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Killer Fungus Turns Flies into Zombies

    'Zombie' Flies Driven by 'Mind-Controlling' Fungus Strike a 'Death Pose' to Shoot Spores

    © Photo : YouTube/Deep Look
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081478547_0:-1:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_edee0eca7b32fe2c2fe16ab16cfc66e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012161081478905-zombie-flies-driven-by-mind-controlling-fungus-strike-a-death-pose-to-shoot-spores/

    Typically, parasitic fungi undertake the sporing process after the host creature has died, but not all. Some attack living organisms, penetrate their outer defences, and invade them, making the host ill and sometimes killing it.

    Two ‘mind-controlling’ new species of fungi have been discovered in Denmark that are capable of not only infecting their victims - fruit flies – but also forcing them to remain alive and shoot spores from their abdomens.

    Boasting the tongue-twister names “Strongwellsea tigrinae” and “Strongwellsea acerosa”, the finicky manipulative fungi target only two species of the Danish fly - “Coenosia tigrina” and “Coenosia testacea”, according to research carried out at the University of Copenhagen.

    The study, undertaken by the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with the Natural History Museum of Denmark, and published in the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology, describes the fungus invading and enslaving these insects.

    fruit flies
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    fruit flies

    Typically, fungi undertake the sporing process after the host creature has died, however this is not the case with these parasites, who resort to what is called active host transmission (AHT).

    Their victims remain oblivious to the fact they have been targeted, and continue to live for days, mingling with other flies. However, the fungus then starts consuming their genitals, fat reserves and muscle, eventually creating a large hole in the abdomen of the fly.

    A few days later the infected fly is ‘mind-controlled’ by the fungus to collapse on its back and strike a ‘death pose’ convenient for spores to burst forth from its body in the manner of small rockets. Following this outburst, the fly dies, while the fungus’ spores have accordingly been spread far and wide.

    "This is an exciting and bizarre aspect of biodiversity that we have discovered in Denmark. In and of itself, this mapping of new and unknown biodiversity is valuable. But at the same time, this is basic new knowledge that can serve as a basis for experimental studies of infection pathways and the bioactive substances involved,” says Professor Jørgen Eilenberg of the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences.

    According to the study, the fungi infect a small percentage of these two fly species, which, ironically, live by predating other flies.

    ‘Puppet-Master Fungus’

    The scientists have been particularly fascinated by the ability of these fungi to keep flies fresh enough to fly around for days while being eaten from within. Some speculate that the fungi may be producing substances which "dope" their hosts.

    Periodical cicadas can appear in 17 or 13-year intervals This year's emergence is expected across northwestern North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
    © Photo : Twitter / @KATHLEE15715988
    Periodical cicadas can appear in 17 or 13-year intervals This year's emergence is expected across northwestern North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

    Similar research into other types of fungi that infect cicadas.

    “We suspect therefore that these fungi may produce amphetamine-like substances which keep a fly’s energy level high up until the end. At the same time, we have a theory that the fungi also produce substances which keep microorganisms away from the fly’s fungal wound. We would definitely like to continue our research, as doing so has the potential to discover and later make use of these substances, perhaps in medicine,” says Jørgen Eilenberg.

    Related:

    Zombie Infestation: Millions of Mink Killed Due to Coronavirus May Have Soiled Groundwater
    Deadly Fungus Outbreak Spreads Across Health Care Facilities in California Amid Pandemic
    'Shocking and Alarming': Indian Hospital Warns About Deadly Fungus in Recovered COVID Patients
    Radiation-Absorbing Fungus From Chernobyl Might Help Protect Settlers on Mars, Study Says
    Parasitic Fungus Turns Cicadas Into 'Zombie Honey Traps', Scientists Say
    Tags:
    fungi, fruit flies, zombies, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse