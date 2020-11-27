Register
10:33 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Snefru's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur

    'Error' During Building of Egypt’s Pyramids Sheds Light on Mystery of Evolving Ancient Techniques

    © CC BY 3.0 / Ivrienen / Snefru's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081291781_0:117:1280:837_1200x675_80_0_0_a01cc0a31196cf3dff370cac933677c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011271081291965-error-during-building-of-egypts-pyramids-sheds-light-on-mystery-of-evolving-ancient-techniques/

    Newport-based structural engineer Peter James together with his team has been restoring the Egyptian pyramids for 18 years, working deep inside the iconic structures and questioning how exactly they were built, over 4,000 years ago.

    The workers who toiled on the construction of ancient Egypt’s pyramids made an error, claims a structural engineer expert who has long been immersed in the renovation of the ancient monuments, writes the Express.

    The secrets behind the construction of the iconic pyramids of Egypt, built for the country’s pharaohs, anticipated to become Gods in the afterlife, and their consorts, are some of the most enduring and intriguing. The earliest known Egyptian pyramids are found at Saqqara, northwest of Memphis.

    The Pyramid of Djoser, or the Step Pyramid, is believed to date back as early as 2630 BC. However, it is the pyramids built during the Fourth Dynasty, and situated on the Giza plateau, that are, perhaps, the most famous.

    ​These include the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure.

    ​Located approximately 25 miles south of Cairo is another landmark not quite worthy of a postcard - the Bent Pyramid.

    ​The pyramid was built under the Old Kingdom Pharaoh Sneferu and stands at the royal necropolis of Dahshur.

    ‘So Simple its Laughable’

    What makes the Bent pyramid stand out is the fact it has preserved its original outer limestone case. However, according to structural engineer Peter James, author of the book “Saving the Pyramids: Twenty First Century Engineering and Egypt's Ancient Monuments,” this is hardly surprising.

    ​James, Managing Director of Cintec International in Newport, South Wales, UK, who has worked for the past 14 years to preserve the historic buildings and temples of Egypt, claims that ancient Egyptian construction techniques were “so simple that it’s laughable".

    “When I was working at the Step Pyramid I was asked to have a look at the outer casing of the Bent Pyramid. It is the only pyramid that still has a large quantity of its casing stones – of the seven great pyramids in that area of the Old Kingdom – all the others have lost theirs,” he was quoted as saying by the Express.

    James explained that he was able to unravel the mystery of how ancient workers built the Bent Pyramid differently to the others.

    “I wondered why this pyramid, which was the third one built, still had the outer casing on… Then it became fairly obvious that the Bent Pyramid, built at an angle of 54 degrees over 43 degrees, is not one piece – it’s actually a pyramid on top of a trapezoid.”

    The Newport-based Egyptologist claims that studies have proved that the Bent Pyramid survived “because of its shape”.

    Sarcophaguses that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, are seen during a presentation in Giza, Egypt November 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
    Sarcophaguses that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, are seen during a presentation in Giza, Egypt November 14, 2020.

    The expert explained the technique resorted to by ancient workers.

    “… during the day the Sun would expand the outer casing, which was attached to the main body of the pyramid.Then, as it expanded the joints would open slightly and you would get sand, grit and various other things inside. Then, at night, it would shrink and go back down again.”

    According to James, the outer casing would be growing all the time. However, in the case of the third-built, Bent pyramid, the outer casing survived because it was erected at an angle and was not one piece.

    “So that one elevation is not as big as the other ones, like the Red Pyramid or the Great Pyramid. The Bent pyramid …didn't have the same amount of expansion.”

    The engineer, who has been involved in projects to restore historically significant structures all around the world, including the residence of the British Royal Family, Windsor Castle, and the White House, says:

    “You can imagine in the modern world that you wouldn’t build a wall 20 metres long without an expansion joint, but of course they knew nothing of such joints.”

    Back in 2013 Peter James vowed to shake up the accepted theories pertaining to how the Egyptian pyramids were built, claiming that the notion that hundreds of workers manoeuvred two million stone blocks up ramps was “impossible”.

    Instead, his work deep inside the pyramids has led him to believe that the structures were built from the inside out, with large stones on the outside and small material inside. He also believes that the Great Pyramid of Giza still bears an astounding number of secrets, even though most of the valued items were stolen from the structure in medieval times.

    "[The Great Pyramid] is structurally very sound and I’m sure there are holes and voids in there which are part of that… I’m sure there will be more similar discoveries in the future," said James.

    Related:

    Older Than Giza Pyramids? Millennia-Old Signs of Life Found by Archaeologists in Turkey, Media Says
    The Great Pyramid of Giza Still Bears Astounding Number of Secrets, Expert Claims
    New Scientific Method Poised to Crack Great Pyramid's 'Big Void' Mystery, Media Says
    Great Pyramid Construction's Mystery Tackled With 'Simple Physics', Media Says
    Tags:
    Great Sphinx of Giza, Great Pyramid of Giza, Giza, pyramids, pyramids, Egypt, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse