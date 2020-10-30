Register
09:52 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A new hydrogen fuel cell truck made by Hyundai is pictured ahead of a media presentation for the zero-emission transport of goods at the Verkehrshaus Luzern (Swiss Museum of Transport) in Luzern, Switzerland October 7, 2020

    New Safe Hydrogen Storage Being Developed in Russia

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080914286_0:124:3265:1960_1200x675_80_0_0_15480e72b7f761652ecf0a29d0150944.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010301080924660-new-safe-hydrogen-storage-being-developed-in-russia/

    Scientists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have created a pilot plant to develop advanced hydrogen storage. According to its creators, the system has no analogues in the world and will improve the technology to produce the safest and most efficient solid-state hydrogen storage tanks, the university's press service reported.

    According to researchers from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, hydrogen is a virtually inexhaustible energy source that serves as one of the cornerstones of alternative energy. The safest format for storing it is solid-state hydrogen storage where it is stored not as explosive gas but as a solid substance in the form of metal hydride.

    Most modern solid-state storage tanks use finely dispersed metal powders, but MEPhI specialists are betting on a more promising solution. They believe that this solution is tape storage consisting of razor-thin metal film. To research these materials and create the technology needed for their production, the MEPhI team developed a highly innovative multifunctional electrophysical plant.

    "Solid-state storage in general, and tape storage in particular, are a new and actively developing direction. Our plant allows us to comprehensively study the behaviour of hydrogen in metal films, including the characteristics of its thermal desorption, as well as to examine films of various compositions and analyse the dependence of their properties on the parameters of the production process. Unlike its analogues, our system allows us to fully control all the conditions of the process, which will help us to select the best materials and processing conditions", said Alexander Pisarev, Professor at MEPhI's LaPlas Institute.
    A photo taken on December 3, 2015 shows an ix35 Fuel Cell vehicle by Korean car manufacturer Hyundai at a short time Air Liquide hydrogen temporary station during an demonstration by Hyundai France on the Place de l'Alma in Paris
    © AFP 2020 / ERIC PIERMONT
    A photo taken on December 3, 2015 shows an ix35 Fuel Cell vehicle by Korean car manufacturer Hyundai at a short time Air Liquide hydrogen temporary station during an demonstration by Hyundai France on the Place de l'Alma in Paris

    The release of hydrogen inside the storage tank is achieved by thermal desorption, i.e. by heating the hydride. The scientists explained that, unlike metal powder, which has low thermal conductivity, the thin metal film can be heated quickly via a passing current. This makes tape storage much more convenient than powdered storage and increases the efficiency of the hydrogen generator.

    The scientists from MEPhI explained that in most methods the production of films and their "charging" with hydrogen are two different stages. However, they said that the new plant would help research the possibility of simultaneous metal and gas deposition, which would allow for serious savings in terms of resources and time.

    "Usually, we first spray the films on the substrate and then saturate them with hydrogen in the gas at high pressure. We believe that films saturated with hydrogen can be grown by spraying a hydrogen-active metal in an atmosphere of hydrogen, resulting in an immediate product ready for installation in a fuel cartridge. Our plant will help us understand this and a range of other issues in researching tape-based hydrogen storage systems", Alexander Pisarev explained.

    The research process is being carried out with the active participation of students and young specialists from MEPhI.

    Tags:
    MEPhI, Science, Science, Russia, hydrogen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse