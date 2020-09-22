Elon Musk Teases Additional Details For Tesla Battery Day Event

Elon Musk teased new details about the upcoming Tesla Battery Day, elaborating on long-term production plans for the company.
According to Musk, Tesla is planning to increase battery cell purchases, but high-volume production is not expected until 2022.
"We intend to increase, not reduce battery cell purchases from Panasonic, LG & CATL (possibly other partners too). However, even with our cell suppliers going at maximum speed, we still foresee significant shortages in 2022 & beyond unless we also take action ourselves", Tesla CEO tweeted Monday.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2020
Tesla Battery Day is scheduled for 22 September, in which the company is expected to announce the development of its own battery, with Musk promising "many exciting things" to be unveiled.
In May, it was revealed that Tesla had filed a patent for a "Cell with a tabless electrode", described to improve cell lifetime, reduce joule heating, and increase heat dissipation capability.
