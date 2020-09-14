Elon Musk Fires Back at Bill Gates, Says He 'Has No Clue' About Electric Trucks

Elon Musk provided a blunt response to Bill Gates' recent thoughts on electric vehicles, which Tesla also develops, saying that the billionaire has "no clue" about the issue.
The Tesla CEO responded to a comment posted by one of his followers asking what he thought of Gates' comments.
He has no clue— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2020
In an article posted on GatesNotes, the billionaire, while underlining the great progress that has been made on electric vehicles, claimed that electricity is only good for short-distances and could not be applied to "18-wheelers, cargo ships, and passenger jets".
"Even with big breakthroughs in battery technology, electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for things like 18-wheelers, cargo ships, and passenger jets. Electricity works when you need to cover short distances, but we need a different solution for heavy, long-haul vehicles."
As another solution involving clean energy, Gates suggested relying instead on "cheap alternative fuels", particularly biofuels. He also said that batteries are a disadvantage because more of them are required to move a bigger vehicle and that adds more weight.
The billionaire, however, did not mention Elon Musk, or Tesla, in his post.
