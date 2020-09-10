All Huawei Smartphones Will Support Harmony OS in 2021 Amid Android Ban

Huawei's Executive Director Richard Yu announced on Thursday that the company's smartphones will use its own operating system Harmony 2.0 starting 2021.
According to the senior official, the company intends to make a completely open operating system for developers of applications and services.
We have a device for everything we do.— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 10, 2020
HarmonyOS 2.0 harnesses technology to break through hardware boundaries and create an integrated experience. #HDC2020 pic.twitter.com/9qpRu35lWQ
Huawei has introduced a new version of its OS - Harmony 2.0 that besides smartphones, tablet and personal computers can work on other smart devices such as smartwatches, speakers in-car systems.
Besides the operating system, Huawei also launched its Google alternative, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), in March in a bid to reduce dependence on US tech companies following a trade ban on over 70 Chinese firms from the Trump administration.
The US government began introducing restrictions against the Chinese tech giant in 2019, citing alleged technology theft and the use of hard-coded ‘back doors’ enabling Chinese intelligence to spy on foreign users.
The Chinese tech giant had to ditch Google’s Android and start searching for alternative operating systems.
The company has denied the claims and said it would welcome any independent security checks of its products.
