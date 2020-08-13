Register
13:45 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration made available by NASA on March 29, 2018 shows the twin Mars Cube One (MarCO) spacecraft flying over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance

    'Ancient Temple' Built by 'Intelligent Aliens' Spotted in NASA Mars Image, UFO Hunter Claims

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107220/90/1072209047_0:518:4338:2959_1200x675_80_0_0_48bf06b79a22fb6fc26093f1e201bc97.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008131080156025-ancient-temple-built-by-intelligent-aliens-spotted-in-nasa-mars-image-ufo-hunter-claims/

    Space blogger Scott Waring claims the "structure" in a NASA panorama is absolutely unique in terms of its ideal geometry, which could only be attained by intelligent life.

    Extraterrestrial intelligence conspiracy theorists have long been combing through space research files striving to find plausible evidence of its existence. UFO hunter Scott Waring now claims he may have found some, as he spotted a weird "structure" in an archive panorama taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover.

    "Ancient temple found on Mars with doorway! Proof of intelligent life", the alien life enthusiast captioned his YouTube review.

    "I was looking over some NASA Mars photos and came across something on a hilltop", Waring posted on his blog ET Data Base depicting an oddly-shaped anomaly, about 2m by 2m (7ft by 7ft) in size.

    He took note of how exquisitely shaped the walls forming the structure are:

    "Its upper walls were made with horizontal layers, but its doorway was made of vertical layers.That shows intelligent design. That is undeniably alien made", the enthusiastic observer inferred.

    Addressing the size of what looks like the roughly 07m x 0.7m square doorway, Waring remarked the builders had to be small enough to squeeze inside.

    The most astonishing feature, the UFO hunter believes, are the horizontal lines observed in the structure intermingling with vertical ones.

    "This should not be possible but you can see it happening right here – that is just unbelievable", Waring exclaimed, assuming the object was deliberately designed to have a view into the outer world.

    "It looks like, because of its placement on this hilltop, with a view of the distant mountains, I believe this is a temple or possibly a military look-out post", he said, claiming the so-called "structure" may be linked to "small figures" he has previously alleged to have found in close proximity to the place.

    The alien seeker's claims promptly drew strings of comments on his YouTube channel, with someone nicknamed Redneck Anomalies appearing to be convinced by the claim:

    "Who has ever seen sand blow into perfectly straight lines and 90 degree corners?", he wondered.

    "Good find, looks like the top of a building area, maybe windows were built around the top for viewing out of", a fellow viewer agreed.

    "It looks to me Scott that there's more statue parts laying within yards near the partially sunken doored structure too", a third weighed in.

    Another, like Waring, discerned "a structure built by intellect" in the analysed image.

    An iceberg floats along the water, close to Fournier Bay, Antarctica, 3 February 2020
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    From Nazis to Aliens: Bizarre '400 ft Ice Ship' Detected on Google Earth Sparks Conspiracy Theories

    "Interesting old civilisation. There is a lot there that I hope one day we find out. Can't hide it forever", a different viewer noted.

    Whatever the case, it could all be about pareidolia - a psycho-physical effect which drives people to see recognisable shapes and patterns even if they are nonexistent. For instance, NASA earlier argued the effect is common among stargazers and space enthusiasts:

    "Pareidolia is the psychological phenomenon where people see recognisable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data. There are many examples of this phenomenon on Earth and in space", the space agency, whose Mars 2020 rover mission Perseverance is currently on its way to the Red Planet to search for signs of ancient life, stated.

    Related:

    What’s in a Name? NASA to Remove ‘Offensive’ Nicknames Like ‘Eskimo Nebula’ From Celestial Map
    NASA Astronauts Hold Press Conference After Space X Crew Dragon Return
    Space Perspective: Devastating Results of Beirut Port Explosion Gauged by NASA
    Tags:
    NASA, space, UFO, extraterrestrial, alien life, aliens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse