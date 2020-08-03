Elon Musk Asserts His Firm's Neuralink Brain Chips Will Allow Hearing 'Beyond Normal Frequencies'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk while speaking to his followers on Twitter on Thursday elaborated on his brain-computer chip startup, asserting that it would be able "extend the range of hearing beyond normal frequencies and amplitudes".
According to Musk, the brain chip could be able "to create a neural shunt from motor cortex to microcontrollers in muscle groups and restore movement even if someone has a fully severed spinal cord". However, he outlined that "functionality is lost if removed".
Talking to his followers, Musk announced a presentation of the device on 28 August, promising to "show neurons firing in real time".
Earlier, Musk stated that his company's chips would be able to stream music directly into the brain, regulate hormone levels of a wearer and help resolve anxiety and depression.
With Neuralink remaining enigmatic about how its technology works, it is only known that the company is developing a "sewing machine-like" device that would be capable of implanting ultra-light threads into the brain.
Musk has warned previously about the possibility of artificial intelligence becoming more advanced than humanity, noting, however, that it "doesn't mean that everything goes to hell ion five years", but will just make things "unstable and weird".
