CES 2020 To Move To 'All-Digital Experience' Amid COVID-19 Risks, Plans To Expand Visitor Reach

Numerous startups and major brands will reveal their latest consumer electronics and product innovations in one of the world's largest platforms, which shifted online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 will be held online, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced on Tuesday.

The CTA said that the event will be an "an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world".

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the CTA said.

Shifting to the online platform would allow the CTA to "deliver a unique experiences that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences" he added.

The CES event has run for over 50 years in Las Vegas and will take place 6-9 January next year. The CES plans to return to its Las Vegas site in 2022, according to the CTA.

Similar events have moved online such as Huawei Technologies 2020 product launch in late February, where consumer business group chief executive, Richard Yu, revealed the company's flagship P40 mobile and others following the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress event.