Register
14:39 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The EU flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken January 29, 2020.

    After Winter Comes Spring: Huawei Product Launch Impresses With Fresh 5G Devices, High Sales Growth

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107838/65/1078386578_0:0:3187:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_f5ed007024e0ced78708567ad1b0bb0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002251078400633-after-winter-comes-spring-huawei-product-launch-impresses-with-fresh-5g-devices-high-sales-growth/

    The product launch took place on Monday after the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled over Coronavirus worries, with the Chinese tech giant revealing its ambitious long-term strategy and product lineup, as well as growing global sales despite the US trade war on China.

    Huawei Technologies unveiled its new product lineup via teleconference on Monday following the cancelled Mobile World Congress (MWC) event planned in Barcelona due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

    The event announced the company's revenues and multiple consumer products, including wearables, laptops, 5G phones and tablets, as well as the firm's mobile services platform (HMS).

    Growing Revenues Despite US Trade War on China

    Despite challenges, Richard Yu, CEO for Huawei's Consumer Business Group, reported company earnings of 850bn yuan (£93.4bn) in 2019, with revenues growing 18 percent year-on-year (YoY).

    Smartphone sales jumped 16.8 percent YoY, with over 240m units sold, in addition to reaching the second-largest share of global markets, he said, adding that PC sales, wearables and wireless audio devices such as Huawei Freebuds had skyrocketed over 200 percent, 170 percent and 200 percent, respectively.

    Strong growth was driven by €12.74bn in research and development in 2018, Mr Yu said, with the company ranking fifth in global investment ahead of major competitors like Apple and Intel at €12.43bn and €11.83bn, respectively.

    More than 10m 5G smartphones had been sold in January, or 39 percent in month-to-month growth, he said.

    Product Device Launches, Long Term Strategy Revealed

    Numerous devices were revealed such as the foldable Huawei 5G Mate Xs, featuring an 8-inch "immersive" screen with 4K display, Balong 5000 modem chipset and Kirin 990 7nm processor, the world's fastest, which would "dramatically" increasing processing speed while reducing energy consumption, Mr Yu said.

    Devices such as the MatePad Pro 5G, the world's first FullView bezel-less near high-definition display and first wireless charging tablet, would retail from €549 to €749, the company revealed. 

    All Huawei 5G capable phones delivered speeds of 1733 Mbps, or 45 percent faster than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung S20, Mr Yu reported.

    The company's flagship laptop, the Huawei Matebook X Pro, would return to markets amid the US trade war on China, where the device was banned on the Microsoft Store and others last year.

    Various chipmakers such as Intel and Qualcomm began halting shipments to China under threats from the Trump administration after last year's MWC conference, leading to a pause in shipments in Europe and the US.

    According to Mr Yu, the latest-gen laptop would feature a 10th gen Intel processer, recessed camera, unibody aluminum build and a 3000x2000 bezelless touchscreen, among others.

    The tech giant also revealed its 'All Scenario AI Life Strategy', aimed at 'seamlessly' integrating a user's internet of things (IoT) devices with algorithms, Mr Yu said, speaking on the company's long-term strategy.

    Statements on Mobile Services, Devices At Product Launch

    Christina Scott, chief technology officer for News UK, which owns the Sunday Times, Sun and talkSport, said that Huawei's Mobile Services platform allowed her company to integrate her content across Huawei devices.

    She said: "I'm particularly excited about being able to flip open the phone and see our apps on full screen. It looks really incredible and creates a reading experience like you've never seen on smartphones before.

    "2020 is going to be an extraordinary year", Andrew Garrihy, director for Huawei's Consumer Business Group said in the opening statement, adding that the company would "create and connect more possibilities than ever before" along with partners, consumers and developers.

    In an opening statement Mr Yu thanked consumers and the media for their "continued support" of the Chinese telecoms giant.

    He said: "When Winter is here, can Spring be that far behind? For me, I think that spring is already here and we can look forward to good things".

    Related:

    Final Bout? White House Chief of Staff to Pressure UK to Reconsider Use of Huawei in 5G - Report
    US Effort to Create 5G Rival 'Would be a Challenge', Huawei Exec Claims
    Trump Advises India to Focus on 'Western 5G' Technology as Huawei Trials Delayed
    The Show Must Go On! Huawei to Host Online Presser After MWC 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Worries
    Tags:
    Mobile World Congress (MWC), laptops, smartphone, Huawei, 5G, 5G network, 5g mobile internet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse