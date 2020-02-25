After Winter Comes Spring: Huawei Product Launch Impresses With Fresh 5G Devices, High Sales Growth

The product launch took place on Monday after the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled over Coronavirus worries, with the Chinese tech giant revealing its ambitious long-term strategy and product lineup, as well as growing global sales despite the US trade war on China.

Huawei Technologies unveiled its new product lineup via teleconference on Monday following the cancelled Mobile World Congress (MWC) event planned in Barcelona due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The event announced the company's revenues and multiple consumer products, including wearables, laptops, 5G phones and tablets, as well as the firm's mobile services platform (HMS).

Growing Revenues Despite US Trade War on China

Despite challenges, Richard Yu, CEO for Huawei's Consumer Business Group, reported company earnings of 850bn yuan (£93.4bn) in 2019, with revenues growing 18 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Smartphone sales jumped 16.8 percent YoY, with over 240m units sold, in addition to reaching the second-largest share of global markets, he said, adding that PC sales, wearables and wireless audio devices such as Huawei Freebuds had skyrocketed over 200 percent, 170 percent and 200 percent, respectively.

— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 25, 2020

Strong growth was driven by €12.74bn in research and development in 2018, Mr Yu said, with the company ranking fifth in global investment ahead of major competitors like Apple and Intel at €12.43bn and €11.83bn, respectively.

More than 10m 5G smartphones had been sold in January, or 39 percent in month-to-month growth, he said.

Product Device Launches, Long Term Strategy Revealed

Numerous devices were revealed such as the foldable Huawei 5G Mate Xs, featuring an 8-inch "immersive" screen with 4K display, Balong 5000 modem chipset and Kirin 990 7nm processor, the world's fastest, which would "dramatically" increasing processing speed while reducing energy consumption, Mr Yu said.

— Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) February 24, 2020

Devices such as the MatePad Pro 5G, the world's first FullView bezel-less near high-definition display and first wireless charging tablet, would retail from €549 to €749, the company revealed.

All Huawei 5G capable phones delivered speeds of 1733 Mbps, or 45 percent faster than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung S20, Mr Yu reported.

The company's flagship laptop, the Huawei Matebook X Pro, would return to markets amid the US trade war on China, where the device was banned on the Microsoft Store and others last year.

Various chipmakers such as Intel and Qualcomm began halting shipments to China under threats from the Trump administration after last year's MWC conference, leading to a pause in shipments in Europe and the US.

According to Mr Yu, the latest-gen laptop would feature a 10th gen Intel processer, recessed camera, unibody aluminum build and a 3000x2000 bezelless touchscreen, among others.

The tech giant also revealed its 'All Scenario AI Life Strategy', aimed at 'seamlessly' integrating a user's internet of things (IoT) devices with algorithms, Mr Yu said, speaking on the company's long-term strategy.

Statements on Mobile Services, Devices At Product Launch

Christina Scott, chief technology officer for News UK, which owns the Sunday Times, Sun and talkSport, said that Huawei's Mobile Services platform allowed her company to integrate her content across Huawei devices.

She said: "I'm particularly excited about being able to flip open the phone and see our apps on full screen. It looks really incredible and creates a reading experience like you've never seen on smartphones before.

"2020 is going to be an extraordinary year", Andrew Garrihy, director for Huawei's Consumer Business Group said in the opening statement, adding that the company would "create and connect more possibilities than ever before" along with partners, consumers and developers.

In an opening statement Mr Yu thanked consumers and the media for their "continued support" of the Chinese telecoms giant.

He said: "When Winter is here, can Spring be that far behind? For me, I think that spring is already here and we can look forward to good things".