Register
14:24 GMT26 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ancient Mayan Temple of Kukulkan

    Fall of the Ancient Maya: Top Five Reasons That May Have Led to the Demise of Ancient Civilisation

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1a/1079986656_0:4:1920:1084_1200x675_80_0_0_50c5f4a691008cf6d7857159f7d738c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007261079986719-fall-of-the-ancient-maya-top-five-reasons-that-may-have-led-to-the-demise-of-ancient-civilisation/

    The sophisticated civilisation inhabited the area in what is now known as southeastern Mexico, all of Belize and Guatemala and western parts of Honduras and El Salvador from the 2nd century BC until 1697 AD when the last city, Nojpetén, surrendered during the Spanish conquest of the region.

    The Mayan civilisation, shrouded in mystery, is known for a complex writing system as well as for its art, giant architecture, astronomical system, and calendar. In the 9th century these highly developed people started abandoning cities, which led to the collapse of their civilisation and scientists still don’t know the reason behind it. Here are five versions that researchers say may have caused the fall of the Maya.

    They Poisoned Themselves (Not Intentionally)

    Scientists from Guatemala and the United States claim that the Maya’s passion for adorning buildings with red pigment could have cost them their lives. A team has recently analysed layers of sediment in two central reservoirs in Tikal and discovered traces of phosphate, cyanobacteria, and mercury in them. Scientists are unaware of how phosphate and cyanobacteria got into the layers, however, they know how mercury ended up in water reservoirs.

    Chichén Itzá, Yucatan, Mexico
    © RIA Novosti . RIA Novosti
    Gigantic Maya Structure Dwarfing Their Pyramids Challenges Former Theories on Ancient Civilization

    The ancient Maya loved the colour red and used it extensively, including in decorating buildings, murals, rituals, and burials. The red pigment was derived from cinnabar minerals composed of mercury sulfide. Researchers assume it leaked into water reservoirs during rainstorms.

    They Killed Each Other

    For decades historians thought that the Maya were quite peaceful and only resorted to violence during rituals (they practiced human sacrifice). Researchers agree that internal conflicts did occur, but noted that they were not frequent. The narrative changed after a team of scientists from the United States discovered evidence of what they describe as an act of total war.

    The team found an ancient inscription in the city of Naranjo, located in modern-day Guatemala. The text told about a spate of military campaigns against a neighbouring kingdom called Bahlam Jol. According to the inscription, the city was burned in 697 AD. The incident took place a year after another city was destroyed by fire during a conflict.

    A Great Drought

    Changes in climate are one of the obvious causes for the collapse of the Mayan civilisation. In 2018, an international team of scientists from Britain and the United States decided to confirm or disprove this theory. They conducted an isotopic analysis of Lake Chichancanab in Mexico to find out how much precipitation increased or decreased during the Terminal Classic period – the time when the ancient Maya started abandoning cities.

    People gather in front of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012
    © AP Photo / Israel Leal
    Sacred Shape: Scientists Find Clues to Ancient Maya and Aztec Pyramid Riddle

    They discovered that during this period the annual amount of precipitation dropped between 50 and 70 percent, while humidity decreased by 2-7 percent. Previous reports claimed that during the Terminal Classic period central cities didn't seen rain for several decades, prompting the Maya to head into the jungle.

    Narrow Diet Failed Maya

    This version is the consequence of the hypothesis we mentioned above. US scientists found that during the peak of the civilisation (8th century AD) both rich and poor Maya had a very diverse diet, which consisted of plants and animals. However, over the course of several centuries their diet narrowed, with ancient people more and more favouring a plant-based diet, centered around maize or corn. The trend with the new diet was reportedly started by the civilisation's upper classes.

    Egyptian mummy
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Visceral Discovery: Scientists Finally Learn What Two Ancient Mummies Were Hiding Inside

    So when the great drought hit the region it may have resulted in crop failure, which then could have led to hunger and consequently to the abandonment of cities.

    Several of the Abovementioned Versions

    Scientists also assume that not one, but several factors could have played a role in the fall of the Maya. The severe drought could have resulted in hunger in several cities and in turn could have started wars between the kingdoms, which then prompted the ancient Maya to abandon cities and later resulted in the collapse of civilisation.

    Tags:
    collapse, Maya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse