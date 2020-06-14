Register
12:00 GMT14 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chichén Itzá, Yucatan, Mexico

    Gigantic Maya Structure Dwarfing Their Pyramids Challenges Former Theories on Ancient Civilization

    © RIA Novosti . RIA Novosti
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006141079609507-gigantic-maya-structure-dwarfing-their-pyramids-challenges-former-theories-on-ancient-civilization/

    Scientists studying the history of the Maya people have adhered to the theory that the ancient civilization evolved gradually, starting with small villages emerging during the Middle Preclassic period, and only progressing to more monumental structures at a later date.

    A team of scientists have conducted a spate of excavations, supported by airborne mapping at a previously unknown site in Mexico, called Aguada Fénix, to reveal a raised ceremonial structure made of clay, which they claim is the oldest and largest known of all structures built by the ancient Maya people.

    ​The structure was constructed from around 1000 B.C. to 800 B.C., according to a study, led by archeologist Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona in Tucson and his colleagues, and entitled “Monumental architecture at Aguada Fénix and the rise of Maya civilization”. A report on the findings was published in Nature on 3 June.

    The site is located in part on Rancho Fénix (Phoenix Ranch) in Tabasco, Mexico, at the western edge of the Maya lowlands.

    Due to the presence of artificial reservoirs, called aguadas, in the area, the researchers dubbed the site Aguada Fénix.

    Researchers estimated this platform took 3.2 million to 4.3 million cubic meters of earth and clay to create.

    Nine causeways radiate from the platform, with the longest these stretching 6.3 kilometers.

    ​The causeways suggest the platform "is just the central precinct of a very, very, very large place," Thomas Guderjan, president of the Maya Research Program, who did not take part in this research, was quoted as saying.

    As for the purpose of the platform, the team of scientists believes it was “used for rituals involving lots of people." This is borne out by artifacts such as jade axes the researchers found at the site. After approximately 800 B.C., Aguada Fénix and nearby sites were abandoned by the Maya.

    With maize becoming increasingly important, claim researchers, people may have moved to higher, better-drained terrains.

    Earlier Theories Challenged

    The discovery of the grandiose ceremonial structure, roughly 1.4 kilometers long, 400 meters wide and 10 to 15 meters high, raises questions regarding both the size and timing of large settlements in Central America.

    The research also feeds into recent evidence also uncovered by Inomata’s team that disputes the theory that Maya society developed gradually from small villages to urban centers with pyramids and other massive buildings – a theory earlier suggested by some scientists.

    ​A structure similar to the one uncovered at Mexico’s Aguada Fénix, only smaller was discovered earlier by the scientists at a Maya site in Guatemala called Ceibal, which dates to 950 B.C.

    ​Some scientists have contended that Maya cities and kingdoms of the so-called Classic period didn’t begin to flourish in parts of southern Mexico and Central America until around A.D. 250 to 900.

    The architectural legacy of the Maya people is best characterized by the pyramid temples and ornate palaces built in Maya centres from El Tajin in the north to Copan in the south across Mesoamerica.

    Pyramids were used not only as temples for Maya religious practices, with offerings made to the gods, but also as gigantic tombs for deceased rulers, sacrificial victims, and precious goods.

    ​Lidar ‘Revolutionizes’ Archeological Surveys

    The recent study is touted as further proof of the effective use in archeology of the airborne remote-sensing technique called light detection and ranging, or lidar, used to create a 3D map of the surface below.

    The technique, which uses laser pulses to collect data on the contours of land covered in jungle and vegetation, is particularly promising for use in heavily forested regions.

    The method has already helped uncover other lost ruins at the Maya city of Tikal in Guatemala and a vast network connecting ancient cities of Southeast Asia’s Khmer Empire.

    ​Looking ahead, Inomata and his colleagues hope to learn more about how people at the Aguada Fénix site transitioned from a mobile lifestyle rooted in hunting and fishing to more sedentary life built around growing maize.

    "But finding residential areas of mobile people is a challenge, particularly in the tropical area," said Inomata, adding that other giant platforms from the ancient Maya likely await discovery.

     

    Related:

    Hundreds of Items Discovered Near Ancient Maya's 'Door to Underworld' − Reports
    This Diet Could Have Caused Mysterious Disappearance of Maya Civilisation
    Ancient Maya Committed 'Act of Total War', New Study Reveals
    Sacred Shape: Scientists Find Clues to Ancient Maya and Aztec Pyramid Riddle
    Tags:
    human sacrifice, Sacrifice, pyramids, pyramids, Maya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse