Register
12:54 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Data Security

    Privacy Shield: Europe’s Top Court Dismisses EU-US Data Sharing Pact as Invalid

    © CC BY 2.0 / Blogtrepreneur / Data Security
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/86/1079288679_0:102:2730:1638_1200x675_80_0_0_24c0976b5dfab02781b75a16f406911f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007161079902896-privacy-shield-europes-top-court-dismisses-eu-us-data-sharing-pact-as-invalid/

    One of the most anticipated decisions on data protection ended with European judges ruling that US protections for the personal data of EU citizens do not conform to European privacy rules.

    The Court of Justice of the European Union has struck down the current mechanism for EU-US data flows on the grounds that the United States does not provide adequate data protections.

    The Privacy Shield agreement was swiftly negotiated in 2016 to replace the previous transatlantic pact, Safe Harbor, which the court also declared invalid. Privacy Shield is used by many US-based tech companies, like Facebook, to transfer personal data from Europe to the United States for processing.

    EU national Maximillian Schrems has challenged the legitimacy of the mechanism, arguing that US mass surveillance activities, which were very publicly detailed by Edward Snowden, violate the fundamental rights of EU citizens to privacy and are against the EU’s national interests.

    The landmark judgement, delivered on Thursday, states that the US government may indeed pry into personal data held on US servers, citing national security or law enforcement requirements. The court ruled that the establishment of a Privacy Shield Ombudsperson position cannot make up for that intervention.

    ​This effectively means the Court of Justice does not believe that the data of EU nationals is being held and protected in the US under the same restrictions as it would be under EU rules.

    The decision paves the way for European regulators to declare all data flows relying on the Privacy Shield framework unlawful.

    “It is clear that the US will have to seriously change their surveillance laws, if US companies want to continue to play a major role on the EU market,” Schrems said of the ruling.

    “As the EU will not change its fundamental rights to please the NSA, the only way to overcome this clash is for the US to introduce solid privacy rights for all people – including foreigners. Surveillance reform thereby becomes crucial for the business interests of Silicon Valley.”

    Privacy Shield appeared after Schrems challenged the validity of Safe Harbor in courts in 2013 following Snowden’s revelations about the National Security Agency. That case was called Schrems I, and the latest one is titled Schrems II.

    The campaigner, a Facebook user, argued at the time that the company’s transfer of his data from its subsidiary in Ireland to the head business in California fails to respect his privacy.

    When the Court of Justice invalidated Safe Harbor, Facebook resorted to so-called standard contractual clauses (SCCs) to operate in the EU (something other tech companies can do until a new data protection mechanism is negotiated). SCCs are contracts for data transfer signed between the EU and non-EU countries if the European Commission decides that those countries provide sufficient safeguards on data protection.

    Thursday’s decision by the court did not invalidate the SCCs as it did with Privacy Shield, although it agreed that European regulators (DPAs) must review the existing SCCs and intervene if they feel that data protection in those third countries is not duly enforced.

    Tags:
    EU Court of Justice, privacy, data protection, United States, European Union, Facebook, Maximilian Schrems
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse