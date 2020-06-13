SpaceX Successfully Deploys 61 Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit

Saturday’s launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Center was the first mission that included rideshare customers, delivering payloads for two different customers.
Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband Internet access. The project began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites. Another 30,000 satellites - put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometers. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at $10 billion.
Planet Lab’s SkySat provides a nearly live update of satellite images of select places of the earth’s surface. This launch expands the company’s capacity to image the same location up to 12 times a day for users to be aware of developments visible from space in real-time.
