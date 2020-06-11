Lockheed Martin Wins $1 Billion Contract to Make Patriot Missiles for 7 Allies

"Lockheed Martin Corporation of Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $1,042,250,000 modification contract for ... all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles", the release said on Wednesday.
The Defence Department said the missiles will be sent under the Foreign Military Sales program to Bahrain, Germany, Poland, Qatar, Romania, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.
Work on the contract will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of 31 October 2024, the Defence Department added.
In May, the aerospace giant was awarded more than $900 million to build 21 maritime combat helicopters for India and three for the US Navy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)