Register
11:06 GMT19 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Solar flare

    Mystery of Hotter Than Should be Solar Winds Hitting Earth Finally Revealed

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1200x675_80_0_0_44a719b4bf86736916586bb90c254806.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004191079020131-mystery-of-hotter-than-should-be-solar-winds-hitting-earth-finally-revealed/

    Earth is constantly bombarded by winds coming from the centre of our Solar System, yet the problem that has been puzzling scientists is why the solar winds that reach our planet are hotter than they should be, in defiance of the laws of physics.

    New research seems to have solved the question of why particles making up the plasma of the Sun's heliosphere - in other words, solar winds - take such a long time to cool as they reach our planet.

    As the Sun expels plasma, laws of physics demand that the wind should cool as it expands through space. However, this doesn’t happen to the predicted degree.

    According to a peer-reviewed study, “Electron temperature of the solar wind”, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), University of Wisconsin-Madison physicists offer an explanation for this discrepancy in solar wind temperature.

    Physicist Stas Boldyrev from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and his colleagues, UW-Madison physics professors Cary Forest and Jan Egedal sought the answer in the related field of plasma physics.

    "People have been studying the solar wind since its discovery in 1959, but there are many important properties of this plasma which are still not well understood," says Stas Boldyrev.

    The scientist adds that while originally researchers thought solar wind should cool rapidly as it expands away from the Sun, satellite measurements proved the opposite, as its temperature was occasionally “10 times larger than expected."

    In their research the team used laboratory equipment to study moving plasma to reach the conclusion that the solution lies in electrons that can't escape the Sun's grip.

    Solar Plasma

    Solar plasma is a mix of negatively charged electrons and positively charged ions, and as such is influenced by magnetic fields that extend into space.

    The coronal mass ejection that occurred on May 13, 2013, after a solar flare.
    ESA&NASA/SOHO
    The coronal mass ejection that occurred on May 13, 2013, after a solar flare.

    Escaping the Sun’s corona, the hot plasma flows through space as solar wind.

    Electrons in the plasma are much lighter particles than the ions, generating a speed some 40 times faster.

    As more negatively charged electrons elude its grasp, the Sun takes on a positive charge, in turn rendering it more difficult for electrons to escape its pull, sometimes putting them back into its vicinity.  

    "Such returning electrons are reflected so that they stream away from the Sun, but again they cannot escape because of the attractive electric force of the Sun… So, their destiny is to bounce back and forth, creating a large population of so-called trapped electrons." says Boldyrev.

    ‘Mirror Machines’

    When solar wind was first discovered, scientists had puzzled over how to confine plasm, developing "mirror machines".

     These were plasma-filled magnetic field lines shaped as tubes, with the charged particles in the plasma traveling along the lines to reach the bottleneck. The magnetic field lines are pinched, with the pinch acting like a mirror and reflecting particles back into the machine.

    "But some particles can escape, and when they do, they stream along expanding magnetic field lines outside the bottle. Because the physicists want to keep this plasma very hot, they want to figure out how the temperature of the electrons that escape the bottle declines outside this opening. It's very similar to what's happening in the solar wind that expands away from the sun," said Boldyrev.

    The team applied the same mirror machines theory to the solar wind, studying differences in the trapped and escaped particles.

    The observations showed the very hot electrons escaping the bottle distributed their heat energy slowly to trapped electrons.

    "In the solar wind, the hot electrons stream from the sun to very large distances, losing their energy very slowly and distributing it to the trapped population. It turns out that our results agree very well with measurements of the temperature profile of the solar wind and they may explain why the electron temperature declines with the distance so slowly," said Boldyrev.

    The team’s findings suggest ways to study solar wind phenomena further in research labs and learn more about solar wind properties in other star systems.

    Related:

    Wind, Solar Power Provide 10% of US Electricity Generation for First Time
    Video: NASA’s Sun-Grazing Parker Probe Finds ‘Rogue Wave’ in Solar Wind
    Satellites Spot ‘Shocking’ Phenomenon as Solar Winds Send Invisible Shockwave Zooming Past Earth
    Tags:
    plasma, Solar Wind, solar winds
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Muscovites are throwing an officer into the air as they celebrate Victory Day on 9 May 1945 on Red Square
    Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse