Register
12:49 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Galaxy

    Russian Telescope Pierces Heart of the Galaxy to Probe Hidden Secrets

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105765/51/1057655170_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_a1cdefaebeef9b82629729c6acbe8d39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004111078918557-russian-telescope-pierces-heart-of-the-galaxy-to-probe-hidden-secrets/

    The Russian-German space observatory “Spektr-RG”, launched in July 2019, seeks to compile a map of the universe over the following four years, taking high-resolution pictures of the sky in the X-ray spectrum.

    When the Spektr-RG orbital astrophysical observatory was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in early July 2019, scientists eagerly anticipated a host of remarkable discoveries, as humanity was granted the opportunity to see what until recently had been hidden from view: a detailed all-sky X-ray survey.

    The project is a Russian German collaboration bringing togather experts from the Russian Institute of Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Extraterrestrial Physics of the Max Planck Society (Germany).

    “Of course, surveys in both optics and infrared are very important. But the main advantage of X-rays is that they boast a greater penetrating power. For example, the center of our Galaxy is practically concealed from the optical range due to the strong interstellar absorption of light traveling to us,” said Dr. Mikhail Pavlinsky, of the Russian Space Research Institute, and one of the supervisors of the project.

    The observatory “Spektr-RG” has at its disposal two X-ray telescopes with unprecedented sensitivity: eROSITA, built by the German team, and ART-XC, designed by the Russian Institute of Space Research and manufactured in cooperation with the All-Russia Research Institute of Experimental Physics in Sarov, and the Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.

    © Sputnik / Сергей Мамонтов
    Spektr-RG at assembly plant before delivery to Baikonur

    Map of Half the Sky

    By April 1, 2020, an X-ray map of half the sky was constructed according to the data of the ART-XC and eROSITA telescopes installed on board the Russian Spektr-RG astrophysical observatory - 20, 637 square degrees from a total 41, 253 square degrees (the total area of the celestial sphere).

    It's amazing how much information this map contains!” said Academician Rashid Sunyaev, a supervisor of the project.

    “We see on it tens of thousands of stars with active coronas that are much brighter in x-rays than the sun, remnants of supernova explosions, pulsars, accreting white dwarfs, and many other types of galactic sources of x-ray radiation. Many of these objects are observed for the first time.”

    In only a quarter of the sky, which teh Russian astrophysicists are responsible for processing, more than 125,000 objects have already been identified. Among them are the nuclei of active galaxies and quasars, where black holes absorb everything around them, as well as massive clusters of galaxies filled with mysterious dark matter. And this despite the fact that the vast majority of these objects are billions of light years away.

    One of the eRosita telescope's x-ray mirrors
    © Photo : MPE
    One of the eRosita telescope's x-ray mirrors

    On the resulting map, the North Polar hole is particularly noteworthy - the brightest and most extended region of our Galaxy in soft X-rays. Also visible is a dark strip stretching along the Milky Way, where the brightness of the radiation is less, because soft x-ray radiation absorb gas and dust.

    As scanning of the sky with observatory “Spektr-RG telescopes continues, scientific data is received daily, with teams at the Space Research Institute remotely processing it on powerful computers in the project data center.

    A map in the opposite quarter of the sky is being compiled by scientists from the German Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics of the Max Planck Society.

    Together, these two quarters make up half of the entire sky.

    Overall, eight maps will be drawn up, with half a year allocated for each of them. The most detailed one will combine previous ones and may be completed around 2025.

    Related:

    Cosmic Awakening: Russian Telescope Tapes Flash From Once 'Silent' Black Star in Heart of Milky Way
    Russian-German Astrophysics Observatory Launch Scheduled for April - Source
    Russia Could Launch Spektr-RG Space Observatory With German Telescope in 2018
    Watch Video of Russia's Spektr-RG X-Ray Telescope Zooming Over Earth
    Tags:
    Max Planck Institute, Spektr-RG observatory, Spektr-RG, eRosita
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse