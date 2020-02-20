Register
01:26 GMT20 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags with the logo of telecoms equipment maker Ericsson outside company's headquarters in Stockholm on October 4, 2016

    US Calls for EU to Use 5G from Huawei’s Rivals Samsung, Nokia, Ericsson, Calls Them Just as Advanced

    © AFP 2019 / Maja Suslin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107786/22/1077862221.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002201078356234-us-calls-eu-use-5g-huawei-samsing-nokia-ericsson-advanced/

    US diplomat Robert Strayer said during his visit to Lisbon that 5G network tech from Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia and South Korea's Samsung are as technologically advanced as Huawei’s and should be used instead of the Chinese tech giant.

    Strayer, the deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the US State Department, said that it was "necessary to demystify" the notion that Huawei is more advanced in 5G, urging EU countries to ban the Chinese company’s telecom equipment.

    Strayer said the United States is encouraging European countries to think carefully about the security and economic implications of rushing forward with using Huawei's technology. US officials have long maintained that Huawei has been engaging in surveillance activities on behalf of the Chinese government - allegations that have been strongly denied by both the company and Beijing.

    "There is no way to fully mitigate any type of risk except the use of trusted vendors from democratic countries," Strayer told reporters. "The good news is Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung all provide 5G technology that is on par with the one Huawei is providing today. They are leading the world in the type of technology they have."

    Huawei had earlier reported that it spent $15 billion last year on research to help it achieve market leadership and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because US companies are unable to offer the same range of technology at a competitive price. Strayer ensured that Western vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia will use an open architecture with more functionality, creating opportunities for companies in the United States and Europe to provide compatible equipment.

    The European Union has said it would allow members to decide what part China's Huawei can play in 5G networks while the UK, which is no longer a member of the EU, has recently granted Huawei a limited role in building a 5G mobile network.

    Related:

    Adopting Huawei 5G Tech Puts Intelligence, Security Ties Between US, Allies in Jeopardy - Esper
    UK, China to Deepen Ties on Climate Change as Key Talks on HS2, 5G Underway Amid Tensions With US
    Australia MPs Cancel Visit to UK Amid London-Canberra Row Over Johnson’s 5G Go-Ahead Leak – Report
    Final Bout? White House Chief of Staff to Pressure UK to Reconsider Use of Huawei in 5G - Report
    Tags:
    Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, EU, USA, 5G network, 5g, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse