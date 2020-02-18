Ariane 5 Rocket Launches Two New Satellites for Japan and South Korea - Video

The US-made communications satellites launched today are designed for Tokyo-based Sky Perfect JSAT and a South Korean environmental observatory, respectively.

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying two new satellites for Japan and South Korea is being launched from the Guiana Space Center, located near Kourou in French Guiana.

The lift-off from Guiana marks the 108th flight of an Ariane 5, a European heavy-lift rocket designed for delivering satellites and other payloads into orbit.

