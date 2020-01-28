Register
11:07 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran made Zafar 1 & Zafar 2 imaging satellites, Science & Technology university

    Iran Doubles Down on Plans to Launch Imaging Satellites Despite US Sanctions, Launch Failures

    © Photo : YouTube/ Persian_boy
    Tech
    Get short URL
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107816/11/1078161170.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001281078160835-iran-doubles-down-on-plans-to-launch-imaging-satellites-despite-us-sanctions-launch-failures/

    Despite a modest budget equivalent to about $393 million for fiscal year 2018-2019, Iran’s space industry has made ambitious strides in the creation of satellites and space rockets over the past decade, becoming one of just a handful of countries with a fledgling space technology sector.

    Iran is preparing to launch the first of six civilian satellites into orbit in the near future, Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi has confirmed.

    “Yes, a site is being prepared for placing the Zafar satellite into orbit,” Azari-Jahromi wrote in a Farsi-language tweet, citing an NPR news story reporting that Iran was “making repairs and preparing for a space launch.”

    On Sunday, the minister confirmed that Iran was ‘on the threshold’ of putting the new Zafar-1 and Zafar-2 satellites into orbit ‘in the coming days’, with a total of six satellites prepared for launch.

    The Zafar-class of imaging/remote sensing satellites, created and built by engineers from Iran’s Science & Technology University, are designed to monitor Iran’s natural geography, agriculture and environmental conditions. They have a reported estimated lifespan of one and a half years, during which time they will capture images and transmit them back to ground-based monitoring stations back on Earth. The 113 kg (249 pound) satellites are said to be meant to operate in geostationary orbit. The satellites are expected to be launched aboard a Simorgh, aka Safir-2, a domestically-made small-capacity orbital carrier rocket.
    This photo released by the Fars News Agency claims to show an Iranian satellite launching rocket named Safir-2
    © AP Photo / Fars News Agency
    This photo released by the Fars News Agency claims to show an Iranian satellite launching rocket named "Safir-2"

    Iran has made efforts to ramp up its space programme despite repeated setbacks, including launch failures and tough US sanctions. In August 2019, a space rocket with satellite equipment onboard exploded on the ground at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in northern Iran. President Trump curiously tweeted about the launch failure, insisting that the US was “not involved in the catastrophic accident.” The launch attempt was the third consecutive failure of 2019 following two attempted launches in January and February.

    The US and its European, Saudi and Israeli allies have repeatedly accused Iran of violating the Iran nuclear deal with its rocket and missile programmes. Iran has dismissed these concerns, saying that its peaceful space programme has nothing to do with the nuclear deal, which doesn’t restrict the development of rocket and missile technology so long as it is not designed to carry a nuclear payload.

    Iran is one of just a handful of countries in the world with an active domestic space programme, and has successfully launched multiple satellites into orbit over the past decade, despite extremely modest financing and sanctions. The US slapped sanctions specifically targeting Iran’s Space Agency and Space Research Centre in September 2019, prompting Azari-Jahromi to write a tweet directed at President Trump asking him to “stop imitating Thanos,” the fictional Marvel supervillain.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Iran's Space Agency, Space Research Centre Days After Failed Satellite Launch
    Joint Chiefs Chairman Warns Russia, China, North Korea, Iran are Trying to ‘Contest’ US Space Supremacy
    Iran to Discuss Possibility of Sending Its Astronaut to ISS with Russia - Space Agency
    Conquering Space: Iran to Launch Three Domestically-Made Satellites in Near Future
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse