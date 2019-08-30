Register
15:57 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Feb. 5, 2019, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows a missile on a launch pad and activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province

    Satellite Images Appear to Show Smoke Billowing From Iran Launch Site After Failed Rocket Test

    © AP Photo / DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    306

    Known for its advances in the field of missile technology, Iran is also a fledgling space power, and has built space rockets and satellites for peaceful purposes for about a decade. The US and its allies have demanded that Tehran desist from launching satellites, considering such launches a violation of the nuclear deal. Iran dismisses such claims.

    A satellite photo from the Planet Labs, a California-based Earth imaging company, has shown what appears to be smoke billowing from the launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan province, northern Iran following a failed launch attempt on Thursday.

    An anonymous Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that a rocket launch had failed. “It was due to some technical issues and it exploded but our young scientists are working to fix the problem,” the official said, without providing any more details.

    Dave Schmerler, a researcher from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, who analysed the image, said that the snap, first shared exclusively with NPR, seemed to show that the launch vehicle “blew up on the launch pad.”

    “This failure happened maybe a couple of minutes before the image was taken,” he said.

    A second image taken by commercial satellite company Maxar showed more details from the damaged launch area taken from another angle, with the rocket appearing to be still attached to its erector platform.

    Michael Elleman, director of the nonproliferation and nuclear policy programme at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, told NPR that the remains of the rocket seemed to indicate that the failure was caused by a problem during the fuelling stage, or by an electrical short.

    Iran attempted to launch satellites into orbit in January and February of this year, but these launches similarly failed. The January launch involved the Simorgh rocket, and sought to take a domestically-developed environmental data-gathering satellite into orbit. The February launch involved a Safir rocket. After the failure of the second launch, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said Tehran was not ruling out that the US could be deliberately sabotaging the country’s fledgling space programme.

    In this frame grab from Iranian state TV, a video, a rocket carrying a Payam satellite is launched at Imam Khomeini Space Center, a facility under the control of the country's Defense Ministry, in Semnan province, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. According to Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, the rocket failed to reach the necessary speed in the third stage of its launch.
    © AP Photo / IRINN
    In this frame grab from Iranian state TV, a video, a rocket carrying a Payam satellite is launched at Imam Khomeini Space Center, a facility under the control of the country's Defense Ministry, in Semnan province, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. According to Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, the rocket failed to reach the "necessary speed" in the third stage of its launch.

    The US and its European, Saudi and Israeli allies have repeatedly accused Iran of violating the UN Security Council Resolution adopting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Iran has dismissed these claims, saying its peaceful space programme has nothing to do with the nuclear deal, which doesn’t restrict the development of rocket and missile technology so long as it is not designed to carry nuclear weapons.

    Iran has been working on the development of space rockets and satellites for over a decade, launching its first home-grown satellite into orbit in 2009, and successfully launching a biological payload into orbit in 2011. In late 2013, Iran launched a monkey into orbit, retrieving it after a 15 minute flight. Another satellite was launched in 2015. Iran’s Space Agency has made these advances despite having an extremely modest budget, which reportedly amounted to the equivalent of just $4.6 million during the 2017 fiscal year.

    Related:

    US, 3 European Allies Say Iran Space Launch Vehicle Violates UN Resolution
    US Sees as Threat North Korea, Iran Space Capabilities - Defense Intel Agency
    US Intensifies Sabotage Campaign on Iran’s Missiles, Space Programme – Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse