Huawei Closes Deal with TomTom to Create Google Maps Alternative

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday said it has closed a deal with China’s Huawei Technologies for the use of its maps and services in smartphone apps.

Huawei is set to use TomTom to build its own apps with the Dutch company’s maps, traffic information, and navigation tools, according to Reuters.

TomTom spokesman Remco Meerstra told Reuters the deal had been closed some time ago but had not been made public by the company while declining to provide further details of the agreement.

TomTom began moving away from selling devices to providing software services, namely after it sold its telematics division to Japanese auto parts manufacturer Bridgestone for €910m in January last year, which has since been renamed Webfleet Solutions.

In May last year, US President Donald Trump, citing 'national security concerns', blacklisted the Beijing-based tech giant and over 70 Chinese firms amid escalating tensions in the US trade war on China. The measure blocked Huawei's access to Google Play Services, including Google Maps and others, prompting the company to form its own ecosystem of core developer kits as well as operating systems on mobiles and other devices.

Both Huawei and Beijing strongly condemned the move while repeatedly denying all accusations from Washington that its technologies are being used to spy for the Chinese government.