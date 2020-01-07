Register
14:57 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Alien

    Breakthrough Technique to Hunt Down Signs of Alien Life Revealed by Scientists

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/17/1077561788.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001071077965847-breakthrough-technique-to-hunt-down-signs-of-alien-life-revealed-by-scientists/

    As science continues on its quest to find signs of life beyond planet Earth, the study of exoplanets - planets around other stars - is one of the fastest growing areas in astronomy, holding out the promise of essential clues towards understanding whether and where life might exist elsewhere in the Universe.

    Scientists may have found a way of locating distant planets capable of nurturing alien life, claims a study, "Sensitive probing of exoplanetary oxygen via mid-infrared collisional absorption", published in the journal Nature Astronomy on 6 January.

    Recent research, funded in part by Goddard's Sellers Exoplanet Environments Collaboration (SEEC), and NASA Planetary Science Division's Internal Scientist Funding Model, has identified a strong signal that oxygen molecules produce when they collide.

    The new method of seeking out signs of life would involve looking for oxygen in the atmosphere of exoplanets – worlds outside our solar system.

    On Earth, oxygen is generated when organisms such as plants, use photosynthesis to convert sunlight into chemical energy.

    Scientists are now hoping that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be able to detect this oxygen molecule signal in the atmospheres of exoplanets, thus offering an instrumental breakthrough in the search for alien life.

    Exoplanets are planets outside the Solar System. Their discovery stoked renewed interest in the search for extraterrestrial life, as planets that orbit in a star's habitable zone, where it is possible for liquid water to exist on the surface, opened up a new field for astronomers.

    However, investigating exoplanets has to happen from afar because with current technology, we can't reach them.

    The James Webb Space telescope provides incredible sensitivity for light readings compared to its predecessor, according to NASA, which has worked with Astronomers at UC Riverside in California to develop the new technique.

    "Before our work, oxygen at similar levels as on Earth was thought to be undetectable with Webb, but we identify a promising way to detect it in nearby planetary systems," said Thomas Fauchez of the Universities Space Research Association at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and lead author of the study.

    "This oxygen signal is known since the early 80's from Earth's atmospheric studies, but has never been studied for exoplanet research."

    A member of the study team, Edward Schwieterman, a University of California Riverside astrobiologist, added:

    “Oxygen is one of the most exciting molecules to detect because of its link with life, but we don’t know if life is the only cause of oxygen in an atmosphere. This technique will allow us to find oxygen in planets both living and dead.”

    When oxygen molecules collide, they block parts of the infrared light spectrum from being seen by a telescope.

    However, it’s by examining patterns in that light that scientists hope to determine the composition of the planet’s atmosphere. The researchers caution that an abundance of oxygen on an exoplanet may not necessarily mean life, as it could also indicate a history of water loss due to evaporation of oceans.

    “It is important to know whether and how much dead planets generate atmospheric oxygen so that we can better recognise when a planet is alive or not,” said Dr Schwieterman.

    Although the oxygen signal is strong, considering the vast cosmic distances, the exoplanets will have to be relatively nearby for Webb to detect the signal the atmospheres.

    In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.
    © AP Photo / Laura Betz/NASA
    In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

    Webb, an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, will be the world's premier space science observatory, when it launches in 2021, with the promise of solving many mysteries in the solar system and looking beyond to distant worlds around other stars.

    Related:

    Astronomers Discover Massive Exoplanet That Defies Known Science
    Astronomers Discover Exoplanets with Cotton Candy Density in Kepler 51 Star System
    Peebles, Mayor and Queloz Awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for Cosmology Work and Exoplanet Discovery
    Scientists Discover Six Hot Exoplanets That Could Help Study Formation of Other Planetary Systems
    Tags:
    James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), James Webb Space Telescope, exoplanets, exoplanet, NASA, NASA, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse