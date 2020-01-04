Back to the Future, For Real? Scientist Reportedly Comes Up With a 'Time Travel Equation'

As Professor Mallett explained, a circulating beam of laser lights could, in theory, produce a “twisting of time” that would allow one to travel into the past, albeit only to a certain point.

While time travel still remains the stuff of science fiction, a physics professor from the University of Connecticut named Ron Mallett postulates that, perhaps not today but eventually, it might be possible.

As Mallett told CNN, his work is essentially based on the general theory of relativity and on the special theory of relativity of Albert Einstein who said that "time can be affected by speed”.

Referring to the 1968 sci fi film “Planet of the Apes” where astronauts travelled to Earth’s post-apocalyptic future on a rocket travelling close to the speed of light, as “an accurate representation of Einstein's special theory of relativity” which states that “if you're traveling fast enough, you respectively are traveling through time”, the professor suggested that one could also twist time in a loop and thus reach into the past, in a way.

"It turned out my understanding about lasers eventually helped me in my breakthrough with understanding how I might be able to find a whole new way for the basis of a time machine," said Mallett. "By studying the type of gravitational field that was produced by a ring laser, this could lead to a new way of looking at the possibility of a time machine based on a circulating beam of light."

Stating that he has come up with a theoretical equation that “proves this would work”, the professor argued that “a circulating beam of laser lights could act as a sort of a time machine and cause a twisting of time that would allow you to go back into the past", noting, however, that this theory comes with a catch.

"You can send information back, but you can only send it back to the point at which you turn the machine on," he explained.