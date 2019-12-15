Equipment Installation for Angara Launch Pad at Russia's Vostochny to Start Sunday

VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER (Sputnik) - The installation of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will begin at the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far East on Sunday, Deputy Director-General of Russia's Centre for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI) Sergey Kostarev told reporters.

"There is a landmark event at the cosmodrome today. Today is the start of installation of technological equipment for the launch complex," Kostarev said.

Kostarev added that all technological equipment for the construction of the complex would be delivered in 2021. According to Kostarev, the 14 enterprises that were already involved in the construction of Plesetsk and Baikonur were involved in the manufacture of equipment.

In October, the chief designer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre said that Russia's new Angara-A5M carrier rocket was expected to be launched from the Vostochny space centre in 2024.

The Angara family includes several environmentally-friendly carrier rockets of various classes.