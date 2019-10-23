Russia to Launch New Angara Carrier Rocket in 2024 – Space Research Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's new Angara-A5M carrier rocket is expected to be launched from the Vostochny space center in 2024, the chief designer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said.

"The Angara-A5M launch vehicle is planned to be launched approximately at the end of 2024," Sergey Kuznetsov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, space industry sources revealed that a test launch of the new Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket had been delayed until 2020. As compared to Angara-A5, the Angara-A5M is a modernized version with a different first-stage engine that will allow it to carry heavier loads.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Angara-A5M rocket was expected to be launched for the first time in 2025, while the launch of the Angara-A5 rocket was scheduled for 2021.

The Angara family includes several environmentally-friendly carrier rockets of various classes.