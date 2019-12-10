Register
17:29 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Depression

    'I Cut These Fingers': Scientists Find Out How Social Media Impacts Teenagers

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105221/62/1052216290.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912101077532834-i-cut-these-fingers-scientists-find-out-how-social-media-impacts-teenagers/

    Scientists at Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have studied the impact of social networks on self-harming behaviour in adolescents and suggested creating supporting content to impact discussions about self-harm on the Internet. The results of the study were published in Consultative Psychology and Psychotherapy magazine.

    Dangerous Problem

    Self-harming behaviour in adolescents includes burning or scratching the skin, puncturing, or hitting one's own body in order to ease the emotional state and regain control of emotions. Self-harming behaviour is considered to be a psychiatric problem and is associated with anxiety, depression, behavioural problems, and personality disorders.

    It is also considered as part of growing up problems in teenagers, calling self-harm one of the ways to express psychological problems, communication, or seek help.

    Self-harming behaviour is a common problem throughout the world. Non-suicidal self-harming behaviour is often recurrent and at the same time represents a risk factor of suicide attempts and premature death.

    The results of the study show that out of more than 600 participants in the research, between 10 and 14% of senior students indicated one case of self-cutting, and 3% noted a high frequency of such actions.

    According to other sources, most adolescents with self-harming behaviour see images of self-harm for the first time at the age of 11, before they start harming themselves.

    Suicide note
    © CC0
    Suicide note

    The topic of self-harming behaviour has been widely discussed on social networks, including in closed communities. MSUPE scientists have summarised the salient features of the topic of self-harm in network communities, considered the specifics of self-harming behaviour in a virtual environment, as well as the features of the language used in the online discourse on self-harm.

    "The likelihood of normalisation and glorification of self-harm, their contagiousness and a halo of selectivity, which is often present in closed communities dedicated to this issue, can increase the emotional and personal problems of users, cause and maintain interest in self-harm and other forms of self-destructive behaviour", Natalia Polskaya, professor of clinical psychology and psychotherapy at MSUPE, told Sputnik.

    Signal Hashtags

    In many social networks, to search for relevant topics and likeminded people, teenagers use keywords or hashtags. Many hashtags are unobvious, often disguised as more neutral words or phrases, and contain a special meaning only for those who know it.

    According to scientists, the hashtag system on the topic of self-harm is variable, veiled, and heterogeneous, which makes it impossible to control the content. It combines different spelling of search requests. Direct hashtags – direct indications of self-harm (for example, #selfharm) – are often prohibited, so hashtags with recognisable but intentionally distorted words (for example, #selfharmm, #selfharmmm) appear.

    The researchers have identified a group of hashtags with hidden meanings (for example, #MySecretFamily), combining a whole group of unobvious hashtags, where a specific behaviour or disorder associated with self-harming behaviour is indicated by a common human name.

    For example, #Ana denotes anorexia; #Cat denotes self-cutting; #Deb denotes depression; #Sue denotes suicidal thoughts or intentions.

    Twitter app icon on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Twitter app icon on a mobile phone

    With such hashtags, adolescents demonstrate their involvement in the community on their personal page, while remaining invisible to the uninitiated. Scientists consider the ambiguity of hashtags to be a dangerous, potentially provocative factor.

    "Instead of attracting help and support from users with self-harming behaviour, this phenomenon is often glamorised as a special way of life. In addition, viewing images of self-harm can act as a trigger", Natalia Polskaya said.

    How to Help Teenagers

    According to experts, the positive potential of online communication can be effectively used to develop psychological assistance measures for adolescents with self-harming behaviour.

    "Mental health specialists face the global challenge of creating alternative – supportive and helping – content, which involves the development of a new methodology – a language that can be integrated into the existing online discourse on self-harm and transform it from the inside. Undoubtedly, it should be strong and personally significant alternatives that can enhance adolescents' understanding of their own needs and interests. These alternatives should be more meaningful and encouraging than the self-destruction discourse", Natalia Polskaya said.

    In her opinion, in order to solve this problem, specialists in care professions who can implement this methodology should constantly be present on social networks.

    Tags:
    teenagers, self-harm, suicide
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse