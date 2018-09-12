Register
14:49 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Suicide

    'World's Happiest Country' Denmark Sees Rise in Pre-Teens Turning Suicidal

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Danish children's rights activists are alarmed to find instances of children as young as ten having suicidal thoughts. This is all the more surprising given that Denmark has consistently ranked among the world's happiest nations.

    The number of children and teenagers ringing the so-called "Children's Telephone," a suicide prevention helpline, is constantly rising, Danish Radio reported.

    Between 2013 and 2017, the counseling service set up by the organization Children's Rights received over 10,000 calls from children and adolescents dealing with suicidal thoughts. Over the same period, help requests from children aged 10 to 12 have more than doubled.

    "Of course, it worries me that we are seeing an increasing number of youngsters, including children as young as ten, seriously contemplating suicide," Children's Rights director Rasmus Kjeldahl said. According to him, the fact that suicidal tendencies start this early gives "every reason for concern."

    According to Kjeldahl, underage applicants have most often been exposed to abuse, violence and humiliating treatment. However, he also noted that the children and adolescents who use the helpline relay that they are experiencing more loneliness and anxiety than ever before.

    "It may be something similar to stress, a feeling of social isolation in a world where everyone else seems to enjoy life and has a lot of friends," Kjeldahl ventured.

    READ MORE: '99 Percent Effective': Danish Online Suicide Tips Stir Euthanasia Debate

    Anne Marie Råberg Christensen of the Children's and Youth Psychiatric Society pointed out that the increase may be due to young people becoming more apt at asking for help.

    Overall, Danish men are three times more likely to succeed in committing suicide than women. In 2016, the last year with full statistics available, 426 Danish men killed themselves, compared with 124 women, according to the Danish Health Data Authority.

    READ MORE: Anti-Molestation Campaign Teaches Greenlanders Not to Touch Children's Genitals

    These figures don't reflect the total number of attempts, as men tend to be more successful at taking their own lives, opting for methods that tend to be more efficient (such as hanging or shooting themselves). Women, on the other hand, are more inclined to slit their wrists or overdose on pills; this generally yields a higher chance of being discovered in time and saved. Older men are the population group most prone to suicide — attempts coincide with the loss of a partner, Svend Aage Madsen, a psychologist at the nation's leading hospital Rigshospitalet, told Danish Radio.

    "Many men only have their partner to talk to, and when they lose them they are left completely alone," Madsen reasoned, recommending developing closer relationships and urging workplaces to address this issue.

    Denmark has had the distinction of ranking first in the World Happiness Report for seven straight years.

    Tags:
    children, suicide, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse