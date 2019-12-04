Register
00:31 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Сhild is watching TV

    Who’s Watching Whom? FBI Warns Smart TV Owners of Product’s Hackability

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106121/76/1061217672.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912041077485910-whos-watching-whom-fbi-warns-smart-tv-owners-of-products-hackability/

    The Oregon FBI has issued a public advisory alerting US consumers about the backdoor hazards associated with new smart televisions that come equipped with unsecured cameras and microphones.

    Customers who recently scored Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on state-of-the-art smart TVs may want to reconsider letting the tech into their home following a recent public notice from the FBI.

    While it’s not uncommon for consumers to suspect there is a risk of someone - whether it be the product manufacturer, a government agency or a hacker - listening in on conversations through voice-activated devices and remotes, authorities are now warning families of the dangers and hackability of newer TVs with built-in cameras.

    “At the low end of the risk spectrum, they can change channels, play with the volume, and show your kids inappropriate videos,” the Oregon FBI’s “Tech Tuesday” notice claimed. “In a worst-case scenario, they can turn on your bedroom TV's camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you.”

    The prospect of being hacked is enough for many to return or exchange their TVs, but there are options for those who wish to remain committed to their new TVs, yet also want to safeguard their households.

    One simple step the FBI recommends consumers take to learn more about their TV is an online search including the unit’s model number and any combination of the words “microphone,” “camera” and “privacy.”

    “Don’t depend on the default security settings. Change passwords if you can – and know how to turn off the microphones, cameras, and collection of personal information if possible,” the notice advises. “If you can’t turn them off, consider whether you are willing to take the risk of buying that model or using that service.”

    Clearly keeping all options on the table, the FBI also notes consumers can simply place a piece of black tape over the TV’s camera.

    Additionally, users should, as always, inspect the privacy policy of the both the TV manufacturer and the streaming services or other apps utilized on the TV to be aware of what data is collected and stored and what rights they may be giving up through any contract agreements.

    Related:

    FBI ‘Does Not Possess’ Unredacted CrowdStrike Report on 2016 DNC Server Hack
    FBI Probe Aims to Uncover Tattooed Gangs in LA County Sheriff’s Department Ranks (Video)
    FBI Arrests US Nazi Sympathizer Who Allegedly Plotted to ‘Exterminate’ Hispanics in Miami
    US Federal Judge Strikes Down FBI’s ‘Constitutionally Vague’ Terror Watch Selectee List
    Liberal Media Reluctantly Report on Lying FBI Lawyer Amid ‘Dueling’ Impeachment, Durham Probes
    Tags:
    Black Friday, Black Friday, consumer, family, children, Surveillance, US government, hackers, Internet accessibility, spying, TV, hacking, television, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse