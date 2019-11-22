Video: 'Rocket Man' Performs Demo Flight Around Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth

The Twitter account representing UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth released on Thursday footage documenting a demo flight of a real-life 'rocket man' launched from the giant warship currently berthed three miles off of Annapolis, Maryland.

Demo flight pilot Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist and ultra-marathon runner, invented the jet pack and worked with the Royal Navy on the development of his project.

Browning, who founded Gravity Industries in 2017, made a short flight around the aircraft carrier, stunning the passengers of a nearby passing private yacht.

"Now this is the way to travel to work! What a fantastic viewpoint of the ship - what you can’t see is the queue of excited matelots wanting to have a go! From one type of jet #UKF35 to another @takeonGravity #WESTLANT19," wrote the Twitter account of the HMS Queen on the post.

Browning’s jet pack uses five small but powerful gas turbines to produce over 1,000 horsepower, allowing it to travel at speeds up to 89 km/h.

The longest flight made by Browning and his new jet pack occurred in September, as he succeeded in crossing a distance of 1.3 km from Hurst Castle in Lymington, to Fort Albert in Freshwater.