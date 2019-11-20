Register
14:39 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    Huge Asteroid Capable of 'Continental-Scale Devastation' on Track to Zoom Past Earth

    CC0 / UKT2
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    According to the Center for NEO Studies, as of September 2019 there are over 20,600 near-Earth objects, of which roughly 922 near-Earth asteroids have been listed on the risk table, with about 95 per cent far too small to qualify as a potentially hazardous object.

    A giant asteroid measuring up to 2,034 feet in diameter is speeding past Earth today, 20 November, packing a speed of around 17,800 miles per hour.

    The space rock—dubbed 481394 (2006 SF6)—was on schedule to make its close approach at 7:01 p.m. EDT, within around 2.7 million miles of our planet, or about 11 times the Earth-Moon distance, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)

    The zooming space rock was first discovered on 17 September 2006 by the Catalina Sky Survey.

    The astronomical project, managed by scientists at the Steward Observatory near Tucson, Arizona, was designed to look for asteroids and comets.

    The space rock's last close approach to Earth took place in February this year, while it will next zoom past us in November 2020.

    Paul Chodas, manager of the CNEOS at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was quick to allay any fears regarding the likelihood of the cosmic visitor’s impact with our planet.

    "Regarding the future, over the next 200 years this asteroid will not approach closer than it will this month," Chodas was quoted by Newsweek as saying.

    Asteroid 481394 (2006 SF6) is considered to be a near-Earth object (NEO), as its path around the sun takes it within 121 million miles of the star and 30 million miles of our planet's orbit, and has no chance of striking the Earth in the next two centuries or so.

    “A near-Earth asteroid is considered “potentially hazardous” if its orbit approaches the Earth's orbit to within approximately 4.6 million miles, or about 19 lunar distances, and its size is greater than roughly 140 meters,” added Chodas.

    If an asteroid the size of 2006 SF6 were ever to impact the Earth the result would be “continental-scale devastation,” claims the scientist, while it would stop short of reaching a “global catastrophe/mass extinction level.”

    Observations have determined about roughly 25,000 NEOs larger than 460 feet in diameter, with Chodas noting that about 35 per cent of the total figure are currently known to scientists.

    NASA keeps a watchful eye on speedy space rocks to evaluate their potential for impact, relying on observations provided by the Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS).

    CNEOS computes high-precision orbits for Near-Earth Objects in support of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, using Sentry - a highly automated impact prediction system.

    Sentry monitors the most current asteroid catalogue for possibilities of future impact with Earth over the next 100+ years.

    Whenever a potential impact is detected it will be analysed and the results immediately published by the Near Earth Object Program.

    Related:

    NASA Tracks Swarm of Asteroids Zooming Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed
    Huge Asteroid Twice the Size of Big Ben Whizzed Past the Earth in Near Miss
    NASA Reveals Date When Asteroid the Size of the Great Pyramid of Giza Could Hit Earth
    Tags:
    NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Earth, NASA, NASA, NASA, Asteroid, asteroid, asteroids, asteroid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse