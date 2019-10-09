Goodenough, Whittingham and Akira Yoshino Win 2019 Nobel Prize For Chemistry

On Wednesday, the Nobel Prize was awarded for achievements in physics. It went to Canadian-American physicist James Peebles, Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and his colleague, astronomer Didier Queloz.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Tuesday to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the invention and development of lithium-ion batteries.

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” pic.twitter.com/LUKTeFhUbg — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

​Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and often used in smartphones and laptops as well as other electronic devices.

On 8 October, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Canadian-American physicist James Peebles, Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and his colleague, astronomer Didier Queloz.