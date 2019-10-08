Peebles, Mayor and Queloz Awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for Cosmology Work and Exoplanet Discovery

Canadian-American physicist James Peebles has been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology”, while Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and his colleague, astronomer Didier Queloz jointly share the prize “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”
The scientists will share a $918,000 cash award, a gold medal and a diploma they are set to receive at a ceremony in Stockholm on 10 December.
