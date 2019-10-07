Tesla Owners Will Be Able to Honk With Fart Sounds, Elon Musk Reveals

After unveiling the new SpaceX Starship, which Elon Musk says will be used for flights to the Moon and Mars, the tech visionary decided to take on something more significant- car horn sounds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the owners of electric cars would soon be able to honk with fart and goat sounds. In a Twitter post, Musk said the company also plans to introduce customized movement sounds.

Unlike conventional vehicles, electric cars produce almost no noise when moving. Hence the risk for a pedestrian or a cyclist not to notice an electric car or misjudge how fast it is going is quite high.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

​The moving sound will include coconut sounds, which is a reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Musk’s favourite comedy movie. There, King Arthur pretends to be riding on a horse, while his servant walks behind him and makes hoof beats by banging two empty coconut halves.

Tesla fans rushed to suggest their ideas about movement sounds and asked Musk to include jungle and rainforest noises, and he agreed.

Standard movement sounds are rumoured to include white noise when the car moves forward and a sci-fi sound when it reverses.

Fart sounds are nothing new at Tesla. Last year the company introduced a toilet humour mode, allowing owners to prank their passengers by tapping a whoopee cushion on their tablets. What made mischievous Musk decide to introduce the goat honk is unclear, but it is speculated to have something to do with Taylor Swift.

​Tesla had earlier released a software update, which allows users to, among other things, play racing games, watch Netflix and summon their vehicles. However, according to Musk, Tesla doesn’t plan to stop there.