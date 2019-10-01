Tesla announced their new Version 10 software update last week, which included new features such as the ability to play games and watch Netflix while parking, as well as their new Smart Summon ability which allows owners to summon their car to them.

Tesla’s new “Smart Summon” mode is already causing awkwardness and confusion among the public as the company appears to attempt to test the new feature on consumers.

An array of hilarious videos have emerged of customers testing out the new "smart summon" feature on Tesla cars, which allows an owner to call the car to meet you instead of having to walk to it while parked.

The videos show owners close to collision with other vehicles, almost hitting members of the public, and even cars refusing to respond.

​Another Tesla owner posted a photo of his car which he says hit the side of a garage and left a large bump on the side of the vehicle.

Be forewarned @Tesla @elonmusk Enhanced summon isn’t safe or production ready. Tried in my empty drive way. Car went forward and ran into the side of garage. Love the car but saddened. #Tesla #TeslaModel3 pic.twitter.com/tRZ88DmXAW — AB (@abgoswami) September 28, 2019

​One other user tweeted about the "front bumper damage" his car received and also posted a video showing the crash.

Soday 1 with V10 Smart Summon was working beautifully. But someone didn’t notice my M3 and made a front bumper damage. We will claim our insurances but who’s fault do you guys think it’ll be ? Should I present this videos ? @teslaownersSV @Model3Owners @LikeTeslaKim @TesLatino pic.twitter.com/fhSA78oD6C — David F Guajardo (@DavidFe83802184) September 28, 2019

​The new feature is even shown in another video having problems efficiently making its way to its owner.

Holy S. FFS. I was straight up laughing for the first minute or so of this one. Stock should be down 50 this AM. This is just embarrassing. $TSLA https://t.co/LxlsrQoQw1 — SBG (@stkbullgod) September 30, 2019

Tesla has warned users on its website to be careful when using Smart Summon as it is not yet fully autonomous.

“You are still responsible for your car and must monitor it and its surroundings at all times and be within your line of sight because it may not detect all obstacles..Be especially careful around quick moving people, bicycles and cars," the website reads.