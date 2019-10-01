Register
03:21 GMT +301 October 2019
    A Tesla Model S is on display on the first press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany

    Telsa's New 'Smart Summon' Feature Already Causing Hilarious and Awkward Scenes in Public - Videos

    Tech
    Tesla announced their new Version 10 software update last week, which included new features such as the ability to play games and watch Netflix while parking, as well as their new Smart Summon ability which allows owners to summon their car to them.

    Tesla’s new “Smart Summon” mode is already causing awkwardness and confusion among the public as the company appears to attempt to test the new feature on consumers. 

    An array of hilarious videos have emerged of customers testing out the new "smart summon" feature on Tesla cars, which allows an owner to call the car to meet you instead of having to walk to it while parked.

    The videos show owners close to collision with other vehicles, almost hitting members of the public, and even cars refusing to respond.

    ​Another Tesla owner posted a photo of his car which he says hit the side of a garage and left a large bump on the side of the vehicle.

    ​One other user tweeted about the "front bumper damage" his car received and also posted a video showing the crash. 

    The new feature is even shown in another video having problems efficiently making its way to its owner.

    Tesla has warned users on its website to be careful when using Smart Summon as it is not yet fully autonomous.

    “You are still responsible for your car and must monitor it and its surroundings at all times and be within your line of sight because it may not detect all obstacles..Be especially careful around quick moving people, bicycles and cars," the website reads.

