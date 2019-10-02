Russian Startup’s Humanoid Robot to Be Mass Produced

Robo-C can answer people’s questions in shopping centres and museums, be an administrator or an office employee, and greet visitors and communicate with them, according to Promobot’s official page. The android is able to talk to you, thanks to the more than 100,000 speech modules in the AI system and play over 600 facial expressions, according to the website. However, he cannot do this for too long, as the battery lasts only eight hours before the android will need a recharge.

“This is the first humanoid android in the world that not only mimics the human appearance but is also able to integrate into business processes. We have already created one prototype, and now we will release a series,” co-founder and development director of the robot-making firm, Oleg Kivokurtsev, told reporters. The startup plans to make 10 “companion robots” a month, Kivokurtsev added.

The prototype Robo-C called Alex had appeared on Russian TV earlier this year, with its head modelled on the face of the company's co-founder Alexei Yuzhakov. According to BBC, Alex had cost more than one million roubles ($15,600). The cost of one customized human-like Robo-C remains unknown.