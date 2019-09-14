Register
00:06 GMT +315 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This artist concept illustrates the frenzied activity at the core of our Milky Way galaxy. The galactic center hosts a supermassive black hole in the region known as Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, with a mass of about four million times that of our sun.

    Supermassive Black Hole In the Center of Our Galaxy Just Began Eating Matter Like Crazy

    © NASA . ESA/C. Carreau
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    The strange phenomenon began in May of this year, and astronomers say they’ve never seen anything like this in the last quarter of a century.

    A supermassive black hole, which scientists note hides in the center of our galaxy in an object called Sagittarius A*, recently began consuming enormous amounts of matter, The Guardian reported, citing astronomers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

    According to the report, scientists have run a comparison of over 13,000 Sagittarius A* images taken over 133 nights by the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile since 2003 and found that in recent months the object has become unprecedentedly bright.

    “We have never seen anything like this in the 24 years we have studied the supermassive black hole,” said Andrea Ghez, a UCLA professor of physics and astronomy and senior author of the research. “It’s usually a pretty quiet, wimpy black hole on a diet. We don’t know what is driving this big feast.”

    ​A black hole cannot be seen because not even light cannot escape its powerful gravity, but the matter surrounding the celestial object emits violent radiation as it accelerates inward. An increase in brightness indicates that additional matter is being consumed by the black hole. Astronomers cannot say what kind of matter is falling victim to Sagittarius A* beginning in May this year and whether the increased burn is an anomaly or permanent.

    “The big question is whether the black hole is entering a new phase[ …] and the rate of gas falling down the black hole drain has increased for an extended period, or whether we have just seen the fireworks from a few unusual blobs of gas falling in,” said Mark Morris, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA and the paper’s co-senior author.

    Scientists hypothesize that the matter could have originated from star S0-2, which passed near the black hole in 2018. Scientists say the Sagittarius A* could have stripped the star of a large amount of its gas, which reached the black hole this year. Another possible source is a pair of binary stars known as G2, which passed next to the black hole in 2014.

    The black hole, located 26,000 light years away from Earth, is too far away to pose any danger to our planet, the scientists note.

    Related:

    Universe Could Be Swallowed by Supermassive Black Hole, Astronomer Suggests - Report
    Lurking Cloaked Black Hole Found Shrouded by Gas Cloud in Early Universe
    Mysterious Light Spotted Around Supermassive Black Hole in Centre of Our Galaxy (Video)
    Black Hole Feasting on Neutron Star Likely Spotted For First Time, Claim Scientists
    Tags:
    astronomy, black hole, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse